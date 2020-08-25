Mulan available exclusively on Disney Plus for just £19.99

With cinemas locked up for months during the Covid-19 pandemic, the summer’s typical stream of blockbusters has all been pushed back indefinitely. While some major titles are still hoping for a theatrical release later in the year, Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan is finally giving in to the fans and will be released exclusively on Disney Plus on 4th September.

Many fans expected Disney to cave in sooner and release the big-budget movie to its streaming service during the height of lockdown when viewers needed entertainment the most. However, Disney, like most major movie studios, has resisted the move of its blockbusters to streaming since, despite its popularity, it is still far less profitable than a traditional theatrical release.

How much will Mulan cost to rent on Disney Plus?

Initial rumours put the price of renting Mulan at around £30 which, in addition to the monthly cost of £5.99, may have put many fans off the idea of spending that much to watch one movie.

However, it was recently confirmed that Mulan will cost just £19.99 to rent for the lifetime of your Disney Plus subscription, making it a much more affordable option and a decent alternative to heading to the cinema.

The legend arrives. Stream Disney’s #Mulan on September 4. Exclusively available to Disney+ subscribers with Premier Access for £19.99. For more info go to https://t.co/D854HdGrAO pic.twitter.com/4Xjh8nE0mz — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) August 25, 2020

How can I watch Mulan on Disney Plus?

Mulan will be available via Disney Plus Premier Access, which is what Disney is calling the one-off cost of accessing Mulan, as it’s technically neither a purchase nor a traditional rental. Disney Plus subscribers who pay the one-off £19.99 fee will be able to watch Mulan as many times as they like as long as they have an active Disney Plus account. This means that if, for whatever reason, you choose to unsubscribe to Disney Plus, Mulan will still be available for you to watch if and when you re-subscribe.

You can get Premier Access to Mulan for a single additional fee paid either directly on DisneyPlus.com or via in-app billing on selected platforms such as Apple, Google, Roku and Sky TV. Sky TV subscribers who choose to get Premier Access to Mulan can then watch it through all their Sky-connected devices, including on Sky Q.

When will Mulan be released on Disney Plus?

Mulan will be released on Disney Plus on 4th September, available through Disney Premier Access.

