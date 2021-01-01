What are the new average broadband speeds?

What’s the difference between average speeds and ‘up to’ speeds?

Previously, broadband providers could advertise the older ‘up to’ speeds if they were available to at least 10% of customers at any time of day. The three most common ‘up to’ speeds were 17Mbps, 38Mbps and 76Mbps.

The new average speeds must be available to at least 50% of customers at peak time, which refers to when the highest number of people are online. For residential broadband, it’s 8pm to 10pm, but for business broadband, it’s earlier in the day.

Whether you’re talking about ‘up to’ or ‘average’ speeds, though, it’s important to note that these only refer to download speeds, not upload speeds, which are usually much slower. Going forward, though, these changes do apply to advertising upload speeds, too, so if you do see any upload speeds, they should also be average speeds rather than ‘up to’ speeds.