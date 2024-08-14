UK business broadband statistics 2024

In an increasingly digital age, the need for high-speed, reliable broadband is becoming ever more important. No more so than for the 5.6 million private sector businesses up and down the UK.

Business broadband is an essential part of a company’s infrastructure, allowing access to clients, making transactions, and managing important files and data.

But what is the current state of business internet provision in the UK? We’ve collated the latest UK business broadband statistics for 2024, covering business internet usage statistics, the average cost of business broadband and factors that can influence it. Alongside this, we explore the recommended internet speed for small businesses and the impact of slow broadband on companies across the UK.

Top 10 UK business broadband statistics for 2024

There are around 28.2 million consumer and business fixed broadband connections in the UK.

BT is the UK’s most used internet provider and has the largest market share (24%).

UK businesses spent £772 million on ADSL, fibre, and cable fixed broadband services in 2022.

As of Q3 2023, less than a quarter (23%) of UK businesses lacked gigabit broadband access.

Only half (52.5%) of UK business leaders felt Project Gigabit has had a notable impact on their company.

One in five (20%) UK businesses reported having insufficient business internet speeds.

Around a fifth (19.1%) of UK business owners said upgrading their business broadband increased productivity, with almost a sixth (15.7%) claiming this led to increased profits.

According to the FCC, the average business requires at least 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload speed to carry out everyday tasks.

Around seven in 10 (71%) UK business owners feel that slow and unreliable broadband is harming their business.

Around £1.28 billion was estimated to be lost from the UK economy in 2022, thanks to broadband outages that prevented people from working.

UK business broadband market

As of Q3 2023, there were an estimated 28.2 million consumer and business fixed broadband connections in the UK, with:

920,000 DSL connections – a drop of 18% since Q2 2023

Around 15 million FTTC connections – a decrease of around 3% since Q2 2023

5.8 million FTTB/H/P connections – a rise of 13% from Q2 2023.

UK business broadband market share

As of 2024, around a quarter (24%) of people in the UK had internet provided by BT, giving them the largest percentage share of the broadband market. This was followed by Sky, which accounted for around a fifth (21%) of premises.

This means almost half (45%) of the UK population either have BT or Sky as their internet service provider (ISP).

A breakdown of the UK’s most used internet providers in 2023



