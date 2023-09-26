With the digital age showing no signs of slowing down, the prominence of the internet in our everyday lives increases by the year. With the internet now firmly established as the go-to place for many people to consume media, stream entertainment, and manage their work life, broadband speeds in the UK have regularly evolved to cope with the increasing demand. But how fast is broadband around the UK? We’ve collated the latest UK broadband speed statistics for 2023, covering average UK download speeds, regional differences, and how the speed of broadband has changed over time. Quick overview of UK broadband speed statistics 2023 As of 2023, the median average internet speed in the UK was 73.21Mbps. This is an increase of more than 12% from September 2022, equating to a rise of nearly 8Mbps in less than a year.

Average upload speeds increased by 46% (4.9 Mbps) between March and September 2022, to 15.5 Mbps

Data shows that 99.7% of UK homes had access to decent internet (10Mbps or above)

Southampton has the fastest average download speeds of anywhere in the UK, with average speeds of 166.68Mbps.

Less than 3% of UK households had average download speeds of less than 10 Mbps, as of September 2022 UK broadband speed statistics Choosing a broadband package that is right for you will largely depend on your budget, what you intend to use your internet for, and the broadband speed you require to complete those activities. Uswitch classifies* broadband speeds into the following four main categories: Standard broadband: Uses ADSL technology to provide average download speeds of around 10-11Mbps.

Superfast broadband: Uses fibre-optic cables to deliver a range of speeds, from 30-100Mbps.

Ultrafast broadband: Delivers speeds between 100-1,000Mbps.

Gigabit broadband: Providing internet speeds of 1,000Mbps (1Gbps) and above. The UK Government criteria for a “decent” broadband service is generally described as having a download speed of at least 10 Mbps and an upload speed of at least 1Mbps. This is what you usually get with a standard broadband package, and enables you to carry out tasks like browsing the internet, online shopping, and sending emails. *This is based on what broadband providers refer to in their products. Average UK broadband download speed statistics As of 2023, the median average internet speed in the UK was 73.21Mbps. This is an increase of more than 12% from September 2022, equating to a rise of nearly 8Mbps in less than a year. UK broadband speed statistics reveal that, out of 100 UK households, 93 will now opt for a superfast package with advertised download speeds of 30Mbps or higher. As of September 2022, 8% chose ultrafast broadband packages (average advertised speeds of at least 300Mbps according to Ofcom). A breakdown of average UK broadband speeds over time (2017-2022)

The latest UK broadband statistics from Ofcom found that the median average download speed in the UK was 69.4Mbps, as of March 2023. This represents a rise of around 10.1Mbps (17%) since March 2022. The median average upload speed in the UK over this period was 18.4Mbps – up 73% from March 2022. UK average download speeds by time of day UK average download speeds tend to slow during busy periods when broadband networks suffer the effects of—what’s known as—contention. In plain terms, this means competition for resources. Across all connections in March 2023, the average UK daily minimum speed (63.3Mbps) was around 90% of the average maximum speed (66.7Mbps). This represents a 6.5Mbps rise in the average minimum speed, and a 5.7Mbps increase for the average maximum speed, in the UK compared to March 2022. In September 2022, less than 3% of UK households had average download speeds of less than 10 Mbps, with cable connections offering the highest average (median) download speeds of 215.8 Mbps. A breakdown of median average UK broadband speeds by time of day

UK broadband speed statistics reveal that, as of September 2022, the average 24-hour speed stood at 65.3Mbps for all connections, yet only 12.9Mbps for those between 10-30Mbps advertised speed. This was contrasted by average 24-hour speeds of almost 67.8Mbps for connection types with 30Mbps or higher. Ofcom research shows that across all connections, the average 8-10pm peak-time speed (63.4Mbps) was 95% of the average maximum speed, compared to 88% for fibre and cable lines with advertised speeds of 30Mbps or more, and 96% for lines between 10-30Mbps. In January 2023, the highest-available average download speeds were recorded between midnight and 6am. All technologies (such as routers, satellite connections, and mobile hubs) delivered over 96% of their 12am to 5.59am average speeds between 9pm and 9.59pm, showing the consistency of performance in the UK broadband market in September 2022. Fixed broadband speeds vs reported internet speeds Interested in finding out the difference between fixed broadband package speeds and the reported internet speeds, Uswitch analysed Ofcom fixed broadband performance data from homes across the UK. We obtained data on the region, internet service provider (ISP), broadband connection statistics, and peak recorded download speeds from over 3,300 homes with fixed broadband. From this, we found the listed average download speeds for broadband connections in each home using each ISP website. The percentage difference between the listed ISP broadband download speeds versus the connection’s reported peak download speed was then calculated for each ISP, broadband package, and UK region. A breakdown of fixed broadband speeds vs reported internet speed statistics across various UK internet service providers (ISPs)

Updated 26 September 2023 Internet service provider Average download speed (%) Virgin 97.58 Zen 90.67 BT 88.74 Plusnet 87.72 EE 86.09 Sky 83.98 Vodafone 83.74 TalkTalk 81.39 (Source:Uswitch)

Virgin had the highest average download speed of all internet service providers (ISPs) analysed, with a difference of 97.58%. The only other ISP with an average download speed of 90% or more is Zen, with 90.67%. Comparatively, TalkTalk’s average download speed is just 81.39%. Fixed broadband package download speeds vs reported internet speeds across various ISP broadband packages (2022)

Updated 26 September 2023 ISP broadband connections Package download speed (Mbps) Reported download speed average (Mbps) BT 160 FTTP 150 145.83 BT 38 FTTC 36 26.82 BT 52 FTTC 50 43.18 BT 76 FTTC 74 62.95 BT 76 FTTP 74 73.8 EE 38 FTTC 36 32.2 EE 76 FTTC 74 61.72 Plusnet 38 FTTC 36 29.42 Plusnet 76 FTTC 66 60.61 Sky 38 FTTC 36 29.74 TalkTalk 38 FTTC 38 32.23 TalkTalk 76 FTTC 80 62.26 Virgin 100 Cable 108 109.47 Virgin 1000 Cable 1130 953.4 Virgin 200 Cable 213 208.58 Virgin 350 Cable 362 374.69 Virgin 500 Cable 516 540.35 Vodafone 76 FTTC 73 60.17 (Source: Uswitch)

We found that three out of five broadband connections from Virgin Media had a higher average download speed than stated in their package. Virgin’s M500 cable connection lists its package speed as 516Mbps, but the average download speed reported via Ookla reaches 540.35Mbps. In terms of fastest speeds, Virgin Media’s 1.1Gb service had the fastest average download speed at 1,139 Mbps in September 2022, as well as joint-fastest average upload speed alongside BT’s 300Mb service, at 51 Mbps. Regarding BT, its broadband download speeds are also close to those listed in its package details. However, the BT 38 Superfast connection is reportedly 10 Mbps less than stated in the package (36Mbps vs 26.82Mbps). On the other end of the spectrum, TalkTalk has the worst package speed vs reported internet speed, with their 38 FTTC and 76 FTTC packages both failing to reach the download speeds consumers pay for. A breakdown of UK average download speed of fixed broadband packages (2021)

According to UK average download speed statistics from our study, Virgin 100, 350, and 500 cable broadband packages each outperformed their advertised download speeds when it came to reported download speed figures. Virgin’s 500 cable broadband advertises speeds of 516Mbps, yet reported download speed stats in 2021 indicate customers were receiving nearer 540 Mbps on average. Our findings indicate that the vast majority of UK broadband providers were delivering somewhere between 80-90% of advertised broadband speeds to customers in 2021. BT’s 160 and 76 FTTP services both achieved scores in the high 90s for their reported download speeds as a percentage of their advertised speeds (145.83Mbps and 73.9Mbps, respectively). At the other end of the scale, BT’s 38 FTTC package was the joint-lowest package in our study for advertised download speeds at 36Mbps, yet achieved less than 75% of this when it came to reported download speed figures. This was followed closely by Talk Talk’s 76 FTTC service, reporting almost 78% of its advertised 80Mbps package. A breakdown of UK average download speed by region

Updated 26 September 2023 Region Average download speed (%) London 93.6 Yorkshire & Humberside 90.81 North East 90.39 South West 90.17 South East 89.4 Northern Ireland 88.88 East Midlands 88.33 West Midlands 88.2 Wales 88.02 East 86.1 North West 86.08 Scotland 85.11 (Source: Uswitch)

England’s capital, London, has the fastest average download speed of all regions in the UK, with an average download speed of 93.6%. Yorkshire and the Humber, the North East and South West follow behind with average download speeds in the 90% range. Scotland, on the other hand, fares the worst of all, with an average download speed of 85.11%—a difference of 8% from London at the top of the table. Check out our latest broadband deals in London to help find a package that is right for you. Internet download speed statistics by UK local authority Which local authority has the fastest and slowest download speeds in the UK? To find out, we utilised iOS and Android Speedtest data from Q2 2022 via Ookla. We then applied this to local authority boundaries, as per the Office of National Statistics, to highlight the average download, upload and latency performance speeds for each local authority. A breakdown of the UK local authorities with the fastest and slowest download speeds

Southampton has the fastest average download speed, clocking in at 166.677Mbps. This was closely followed by Stockon-on-Tees, with a download speed of 166.356Mbps. Third place goes to Newham with a download speed of 157.795Mbps, fourth to Coventry (157.652Mbps), and fifth to Peterborough (157.509Mbps). On the other end of the scale, the local authority with the slowest download speed is the Isles of Scilly, with an average download speed of 24.536Mbps—142.141Mbps slower than first place Southampton. A breakdown of the UK local authorities with the fastest and slowest upload speeds

Across the UK, the average upload speed in September 2022 was 15.5Mbps - an increase of 46% from March 2022. Over the same time, average upload speed for superfast connections increased by 31% (or 4.1 Mbps) to 17.3 Mbps. This was likely driven by more full fibre connections with ‘symmetrical’ download and upload speeds. The London Borough of Tower Hamlets takes the crown for the fastest average upload speed, measuring an impressive 107.851Mbps. Tower Hamlets is followed closely behind by Milton Keynes, with an average speed of 105.531 Mbps. Southampton, which has the fastest average download speed, also has the third-fastest upload speed, clocking in at an average of 102.859 Mbps. On the other end of the scale, as well as having the slowest download speed in the UK, the Isles of Scilly has the slowest upload speed too. The local authority racks up an average upload speed of just 6.555 Mbps, which is almost 16 times slower than Tower Hamlets in first place. Are you suffering from slow broadband speeds? Check out our guide to find out why your internet is so slow and how to fix the issue. A breakdown of the UK local authorities with the fastest and slowest latency speeds

Online gaming statistics reveal that the best broadband for online gaming will provide a response time of less than 100 milliseconds (ms) in order to provide a good experience, (although some online gaming apps require 50ms). Our research identified that the London Borough of Tower Hamlets has the best average latency speed, measuring just 9.554 ms. Second place goes to Newham, another London Borough, with an equally impressive latency speed of 9.846 ms. Latency definition: Latency refers to the delay before a transfer of data begins. A connection with low latency often feels more responsive for simple tasks like internet browsing. Residents in the Outer Hebrides in Scotland don’t have it quite so good, clocking an average latency speed of 58.874 ms. This is still reasonable and would allow residents to carry out simple tasks online, however, there is a considerable difference of 49.32 ms from Tower Hamlets in first place. Which UK street has the fastest and slowest broadband speed? Every December, we analyse all broadband speed tests that were run throughout the year using our broadband speed test to identify the UK streets with the fastest and slowest internet speeds. A breakdown of the UK streets with the slowest and fastest broadband (2021)

As of December 2021, the street with the slowest broadband speed was Wistaston Road in Crewe, where residents have an average broadband speed of just 0.25Mbps. At this speed, according to our download time calculator, it would take residents over two-and-a-half days to download a two-hour HD film and almost 24 hours to download a 45-minute HD TV show. Check out our latest TV and broadband deals to help find a product that is right for you. By contrast, residents living on Britain’s fastest street for broadband, Haul Fryn in Birchgrove, Swansea, experience an average speed of 882.03Mbps. This means Wistaston Road is a staggering 3,567 times slower than Haul Fryn, and residents would only have to wait about a minute to download the same film or a mere 24 seconds to download the same show.

UK broadband speed FAQs What is an acceptable broadband speed? A good broadband speed can vary depending on your day-to-day needs as well as the number of people accessing the internet in your home. For example, an occasional internet browser would require far less than a family looking to stream videos, work from home, and conduct video calls daily. Ofcom defines ‘decent broadband’ as a connection that can deliver download speeds of at least 10Mbps and upload speeds of at least 1Mbps, but there are an array of superfast and full fibre connections available that exceed these speeds considerably. Is 50 Mbps fast enough for Netflix? In most cases, 50 Mbps should be more than enough to stream Netflix and other streaming services like Amazon Prime and Disney+ at home. The only exceptions may be if multiple people were streaming in your home at once or you were trying to stream in ultra high-definition options like 4K. What uses the most data on home wifi? Streaming, downloading, and watching videos regularly can rapidly increase your data usage at home. Other pastimes that can use up substantial data include downloading music and video calls. Do I need full-fibre broadband? Full-fibre broadband can be highly beneficial if you are working from home regularly or living in a household that uses high amounts of data on activities like streaming. Full-fibre broadband will ensure your download speeds remain fast when multiple people are using the connection at once and reduce the prevalence of interruptions like buffering, outages, and lost connections. You can find the best fibre broadband deals available in your area on our site. How do I check my broadband speed? The Uswitch broadband speed test is a free service that allows you to check your broadband speed in seconds. We can check broadband speed for all connections and can tell you how your download and upload speeds compare with the average speeds in your local area.

UK broadband speed glossary ADSL technology ADSL broadband, or asymmetric digital subscriber line, uses copper cables otherwise utilised by phone lines. ADSL is the one of the slowest broadband variants in the UK, with speeds averaging only 10-11Mbps. The cables, attached to the vast majority of UK homes, suffer from geographical slowdown, meaning ADSL internet speeds are worse the further away the property is from the telephone exchange (the system used to send and deliver your data). By comparison, fibre (the more modern alternative) operates at light speed, and so offers zero slowdown with no geographical limitations. Broadband Broadband is the most prevalent way households connect to the internet in the UK. The name derives from ‘wide-bandwidth data transmission’, and unlike its predecessor ‘dial-up’, can remain online and connected at all times. Fibre broadband Fibre broadband is the backbone of high-speed internet access for the UK. Instead of using traditional copper cables to send data, fibre broadband uses optical cables, which are far more capable of sending large quantities of data reliably. Fibre broadband sends data via beams of light, meaning there’s no geographical slowdown. As a result, much higher download and upload speeds are available for broadband customers. Fixed wireless broadband Fixed wireless broadband is a variant of broadband that uses radio signals to transmit data instead of using copper or fibre optic cables. Quite often this is using 4G or 5G connectivity and is traditionally achieved by installing a satellite dish to the top of the property. In turn, this will communicate with another device in its line of sight, and so on all the way to the initial server. This system aims to connect rural properties that cannot access copper or fibre cables, and offers similar broadband speeds to that of fibre, although often at a higher cost. Gigabit-capable broadband Put simply, gigabit-capable broadband offers download speeds of 1,000Mbps, or 1Gbps. Films in high definition (HD) are typically between two and four gigabytes in size, meaning it could potentially take mere seconds to fully download using gigabit-capable broadband. While this won’t make the server you’re downloading from any faster, it has the added-benefit of increasing bandwidth for your entire home. This means large families with various devices won’t experience any slowdown from their broadband. Internet Service Provider (ISP) Internet service provider (ISP) is the phrase used to describe companies that provide internet access to customers. Examples of such companies are BT, Virgin Media, and PlusNet. In the UK, data shows there are over 100 registered ISPs, highlighting the competitive nature of the UK broadband market. Latency Latency, otherwise known as a ‘ping rate’, measures the time it takes for a quantity of data (called a ‘packet’) to go from your internet-enabled device, to your router, then to the street cabinet, the server, and all the way back again. Latency is most important for live-video calls and online gaming, where reactions are required quickly. Actions, such as comparing wireless routers and upgrading to the newest models, reducing the amount of connected devices, and changing to a better service provider can all potentially reduce your broadband latency. Mbps Mbps stands for ‘megabits per second’, and is a unit of measurement in terms of data transfer and network speed. A megabit is 1/8th of a megabyte, meaning that if you have a broadband speed of 100Mbps, you can download 12.5 megabytes per second of data (MBps). When written, ‘Mb’ stands for megabit and ‘MB’ stands for megabyte.