In the ever-expanding world of online games, titles like Fortnite, Roblox, Minecraft, Among Us, and Overwatch have become favourites among young gamers. Their engaging gameplay and unique offerings captivate young audiences, enabling them to enjoy creative building, survival, strategic combat, social deduction, and much more, with the most popular genre being creative and building games.

Keeping track of the latest gaming trends can be hard, especially if you haven’t held a gaming controller since the days of Ataris or Nintendo 64s. That’s why we’ve put together this game guide for parents to explain the intricacies and risks of some of the most popular games on the market, helping to keep children safe when online gaming .

Fortnite

What is Fortnite?

Fortnite burst onto the gaming scene in 2017 and has since become one of the most popular online games in the world, with close to 250 million players every month. The most popular game mode is Battle Royale, in which 100 players are dropped onto an island with the sole aim of being the last player standing.

What set Fortnite apart from its rivals was its vibrant, colourful, and cartoon-like graphics, which appeal to gamers of all ages. Far from being a simple first-person shooter, Fortnite encourages players to be creative, building towers and walls, and foraging for raw materials.

Fortnite has maintained its popularity by constantly evolving and adding new features. Game developers, Epic Games, regularly alter the map, add and remove weapons, and release new skins—many of which tie into popular TV and film releases.

Responding to the popularity of Battle Royale, Fortnite has since launched various other game modes, such as Fortnite: Creative, Fortnite: Save the World, and Lego Fortnite, which focus more on designing buildings than on shooting opponents.

What is Fortnite’s age rating?

The Video Standards Council Rating Board rates Fortnite as a PEGI 12 due to mild violence in the game. By comparison, the equivalent in America rates Fortnite as ‘Teen’ and only suitable for those aged 13 and older.

What safety features are available on Fortnite?

Children under the age of 13 will receive ‘cabined accounts’. These allow children to play the game with limited features, such as being unable to talk to strangers, make in-game purchases, or receive notifications. The only way a child can access these is via parental consent.

Alongside this, Fortnite has various parental controls , all protected by a password, to prevent your child from overriding these. From the settings menu in-game, parents can:

Toggle off mature language from appearing in chat

Disable friend requests

Set your child’s name to “anonymous” to non-squad members

Replace the names of non-squad members with “player”

Disable voice chat

Disable text chat

Require a PIN to add friends

In addition to in-game settings, further parental controls on consoles like Xbox and PlayStation can give parents more limits to keep their children safe while playing Fortnite.

Fortnite parental controls

Setting up Fortnite parental controls could not be simpler. First, launch Fortnite on the platform of your choice. Once the game has loaded, click the character’s face icon. You then have the option of going into settings and then selecting parental controls.

Once you’ve selected parental controls, press ‘set up parental controls’. This step requires you to choose and confirm an email address. After that, you will need to input a six-digit parental control PIN. The PIN will be needed to change parental controls in the future, so keep it safe and do not reveal it to your child.

Options available for parents include:

Filtering mature content from the text chat

Hide account names of other players

Prevent your child from making ‘new friends’

Limiting who your child can text or voice chat

Monitor screen time.

Additional points to note about Fortnite

Although the game is free, players must purchase the ‘Battle Pass’ for full access to additional features, such as new outfits and characters. In the UK, the pass costs 1,000 V-Bucks, equivalent to £6.99, and lasts an entire season (approximately 10 weeks). Some benefits will be accessible to players with a free pass, but players will need to pay for the best rewards.

As well as this, many younger Fortnite players have been victims of V-bucks scams. V-bucks are the in-game currency that allows players to buy skins and other accessories. Scammers have created authentic-looking websites claiming to offer V-bucks at discount prices, but these are actually schemes to gain bank details and other personal information.

Unfortunately, these scams are becoming more commonplace. Although scammers are always evolving, there are often tell-tale signs that give away things aren’t as they should be. Before clicking on any links, make sure your child knows to double-check URLs and domain names. They may have a letter too few or too many, or a symbol that dupes the user, so it pays to be vigilant.

Roblox

What is Roblox?

Roblox was launched in 2006 with minimal fanfare, but its popularity grew rapidly in the late 2010s, and its growth accelerated due to the pandemic. The latest statistics show that Roblox has over 216 million monthly users, with 70.2 million people playing daily.

Roblox is not a single game but a collection of games that players can drop in and out of, created by amateur game creators. Some of the most popular games within Roblox include Brookhaven RP, where players role-play in a virtual suburban community, and Adopt Me, where players can purchase and look after pets.

Roblox can be played by children globally and downloaded on a computer, games console, smartphone, or tablet, unlocking all the games Roblox offers.

What is Roblox’s age rating?

Due to the games on Roblox being created by amateur creators and not a single commercial game company, the game’s PEGI rating is Parental Guidance Recommended.

However, Roblox highlights age recommendations across all games, so each game will fall under one of the following categories:

All ages: Suitable for everyone with mild violence or small amounts of fake blood.

9+: Suitable for everyone aged nine and older, with more instances of mild violence or heavy amounts of fake blood.

13+: Suitable for everyone aged 13 and older, with frequent instances of more serious violence and small amounts of realistic blood.

What safety features are available on Roblox?

Roblox features a range of safety features parents can set up, regardless of a player’s age. Parental controls available can limit or turn off chat features, including who your child can chat with when in a game or on the site, who can send them messages, who can follow them into games, and who can invite them to VIP servers.

In order to reap the benefits of these in-game safety features, you must enter the correct date of birth for your child’s account. This will ensure the most appropriate level of filtering is applied and will give you a separate parent login to monitor your child’s gaming sessions.

Players aged 12 years and younger will have posts and chats filtered for inappropriate content at all times as well as personal information. For players aged 13 years and older, it is much the same, but they can say more words and phrases.

Roblox parental controls

To set up Roblox parental controls, log into your Roblox account. Afterwards, select the gear icon at the top right of the page. Press ‘privacy’, before toggling the account restrictions section to turn on parental controls. The toggle will then turn green and the following message will be displayed saying ‘Account restrictions are currently enabled’.

Options available for Roblox parental controls include:

Limiting the games your child can play to ones that match or are below the age recommendations set.

Settings that give you notifications when spending occurs.

The monthly limit on account spending.

Additional points to note about Roblox

Although the game is free, players are encouraged to make purchases to spend on equipment and outfits. With the correct parental controls in place, no purchases can be made without permission, but it’s worth discussing this with your child before they begin playing.

Robux scams on Roblox target users with offers of free or discounted virtual currency, often through unofficial websites, social media, or in-game messages. These scams can lead to the loss of personal information, account hijacking, or financial loss. It’s important to educate your child to only use official channels and that too-good-to-be-true offers are often just that.

Our gaming advice guide for parents outlines everything you need to know about online gaming and your child.

Minecraft

What is Minecraft?

Minecraft was launched in 2009 by Markus Persson, later developed by Mojang, and has been one of the most popular online games for under-18s since its launch. It revolutionised sandbox gaming with its unique blocky graphics and infinite virtual worlds.

Minecraft is all about letting your child’s imagination run wild. It allows players to explore, gather resources, craft items and build anything they can imagine. Minecraft supports solo and multiplayer experiences, with modes ranging from survival to creative.

What is Minecraft’s age rating?

The Video Standards Council Rating Board rates Minecraft as a PEGI 7, which means it's suitable for children aged seven and older. The PEGI system classifies this rating as a game that contains non-realistic looking violence towards fantasy characters.

What safety features are available on Minecraft?

Before Microsoft purchased the game in 2014, parental controls were limited. Now, parents will be pleased to know that the Better Together Update gives parents more control, and these can be set via Xbox Live.

For example, chat filters are enabled (as standard) to filter out personal information and inappropriate content/language, and private messaging is no longer available.

Player permissions can also be set via the Minecraft Pause menu. Your child can invite their friends to look at, but not touch, their creations and help fight without attacking each other to prevent ‘ griefing ’.

Minecraft parental controls

To set up Minecraft parental controls, you require an Xbox Live or Microsoft account, even if you’re not playing on an associated Xbox or Microsoft device.

To manage your child’s Minecraft experience, set up Microsoft Family Safety settings. Create a family group section and sign in. Once this is done, add all relevant family members and create an account for your child. Once signed in, you can edit the parental settings.

Options available for Minecraft parental controls:

You can add, mute, block or report players.

Custom permissions limit what other players can do in your child’s world.

Limit or turn off in-game chat.

Set up realms that only your child and their friends can play in.

Additional points to note about Minecraft

Minecraft’s open-ended nature allows players to install mods (modifications) to enhance or alter gameplay. However, downloading mods from unverified sources can pose a significant risk, as these files may contain malware designed to harm the user’s device, steal personal information, or compromise account security.

Among Us

What is Among Us?

Among Us, developed by InnerSloth and released in 2018, became a global phenomenon in 2020. The game offers a multiplayer experience where players work together on a spaceship with imposters among them, aiming to sabotage their efforts. Its basic 2D graphics are a throwback to the arcade games of the 1980s.

Among Us is a game of deceit, teamwork, and social deduction that encourages communication and sharp observational skills. Available on multiple platforms, its simplistic yet engaging gameplay has captivated millions. Although more popular with adults, the game is also enjoyed by under-18s.

What is Among Us’s age rating?

Among Us has been rated PEGI 7, based on the fact that the game is a suspense, murder mystery, and strategy game with a cartoon feel. There are no instances of realistic violence or adult content, making this game suitable for seven-year-olds and older.

What safety features are available on Among Us?

Among Us has fewer safety features and parental controls than many other games. However, if a child states that they are under 13 when they sign up to play the game, they will need to share their parent or guardian’s email address.

However, parents can use device-specific parental control settings on platforms such as iOS, Android, and game consoles, where Among Us is available. These settings enable parents to manage playtime and monitor and restrict online interactions.

Among Us parental controls

Parental controls for Among Us include the ability to decide whether to receive friend requests from strangers and game invitations. As the game relies on chatting with other players to work out who the imposter is, parents can block and report people, as well as filter out inappropriate content.

Additional points to note about Among Us

Among Us centres on deception and teamwork, where players are either crewmates working together or imposters sabotaging the team. This dynamic, while fun, may challenge younger players’ understanding of trust and cooperation.

The game’s emphasis on suspicion and betrayal to win can blur the lines between healthy competition and mistrust in a group setting, potentially impacting children’s real-life interactions and ability to work as a team.

Overwatch

What is Overwatch?

Overwatch, developed by Blizzard Entertainment and released in 2016, is a team-based multiplayer first-person shooter emphasising cooperative play through a colourful cast of heroes, each with unique abilities. Set in a vibrant, futuristic world, it pits two teams against each other in various objective-based game modes.

The game has received praise for its accessible gameplay, one of the many reasons it appeals to younger gamers. Other draws include diverse characters, strategic depth and a significant esports community. Blizzard’s commitment to ongoing content updates means it never fails to captivate younger gamers.

What is Overwatch’s age rating?

The Video Standards Council Rating Board rates Overwatch a PEGI 12, meaning it is suitable for people aged 12 and over. This rating is due to frequent scenes of mild violence towards human characters and some bad language.

What safety features are available on Overwatch?

All players must have a Battle.net account to play, and they must be at least 12 years old. If a player under 18 creates an account, a parent’s email address is required to confirm the creation of the account.

Once the account is created, various parental controls are available, including controlling time spent gaming, managing in-game purchases, limiting chat options, and privacy settings. Disabling or muting other players in the chat and further settings via gaming consoles, such as a Nintendo Switch , are also available.

Overwatch parental controls

To set up Overwatch parental controls, you must first log in to your child’s account with the details you set up after purchasing the game. Once there, you need to select parental controls. To modify the account settings, go into the parental portal, where there will be a host of options limiting what features your child can use.

Overwatch parental controls include:

Play time limits. Parents can set daily, weekly, or monthly play time limits, which means your child can no longer play the game when the pre-set time is reached.

Play time reports show how long your child has played Overwatch that week.

Controlling and disabling in-game purchases.

Mute your child’s communication with fellow players or modify who they can talk to.

Additional points to note about Overwatch

In Overwatch, the focus on combat and strategy involves characters using various weapons and abilities in team-based battles, which might concern parents due to its depiction of violence.

Although the game’s art style is designed to reduce the realism of conflicts, the inherent theme of combat can influence young player’s perceptions of conflict resolution and competition.