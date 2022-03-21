How to self-install your broadband connection

In the majority of cases, switching doesn't require much equipment to be installed.

You'll only usually need an engineer to visit your home if a new type of broadband is being installed at your home, such as Virgin Media's cable internet or a full fibre provider.

Openreach's superfast fibre broadband network covers most UK providers on the market, so unless you're switching to another network like the above, you'll likely be able to change your provider even without a visit.

But for those who are switching networks and require some form of in-home installation, there may be the simple option to install your broadband router yourself, meaning you could get started on your new broadband plan without the need for an engineer to come around.

Can I install my broadband myself?

You will not be able to install your broadband yourself if you need a new phone line or cable installed in your home. This will usually be the case when installing a newbuild property's first-ever broadband connection, if you're upgrading to an ultrafast broadband package or if you're switching to (or from) Virgin Media’s cable broadband.

These upgrades require new cables and access points to be installed in your home, so you would need to arrange an engineer visit from either Virgin Media or Openreach.

For most switches the majority of the work is done on the outside of your property, either on the street at the cabinet, or leading up to your property from the cabinet.

When upgrading from ADSL to superfast broadband, work is done at this level, so an engineer can complete the job without you even needing to be home.

How to self-install your broadband

If your switch is between providers on the same network, such as Openreach's superfast broadband network, the process is fairly straightforward:

You will receive your new broadband router in the post prior to the activation date.

One the day of activation, connect your new router to the master phone socket. A master socket is the main socket for the phone line in your home, not an extension socket. You may need to use the provided micro-filters if necessary.

Power up your router and wait for an indication that it’s online.

Connect your devices to the new hub.

Openreach's full fibre network is a different infrastructure that requires more setup than this, so if you've switched to one of these connections you'll have to have an engineer visit your home.

Virgin Media also allows you to self-install your broadband if you already have an existing Virgin Media connection in your home.

Which providers allow self-installation?

Most of the major broadband providers offer some form of self-installation on applicable packages. And while the switching process is fairly similar, there are some notable differences between providers.

BT

If you need a new line installed, this can cost about £140. However, if you already have a BT line at your property you can set up your router yourself and get connected in just a couple of days without needing to pay any additional charges.