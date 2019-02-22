Broadband providers urge changes to Ofcom's broadband plans

An industry group representing the UK's broadband suppliers has expressed its disappointment with a new annual plan set forth by Ofcom and called for changes to be made.

The Internet Service Providers Association (ISPA) said a number of key areas have been "completely overlooked" in the proposals, which spell out what areas the regulator will be focusing on in the year ahead and how it intends to support consumers.

ISPA noted it is now a critical time for the industry as the move to faster, full fibre broadband begins to gather pace and new infrastructure is deployed across the country.

However, it said more work needs to be done to protect vulnerable customers, as current proposals are not aimed precisely enough at the areas of the market they are intended to protect.

Despite its reservations, ISPA did find some positives in the proposals. The group said: "ISPA welcomes Ofcom’s increased focus on consumer protection and information. Much of this work is essential in building trust and awareness in the wider public about their connectivity service and how they could benefit from upgrading.

"This boost to take up of super and ultrafast services will be essential as ISPA’s members continue to roll out next-generation infrastructure."