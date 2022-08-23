How to set up parental controls on Xbox consoles

Once added to the family you will have access to their content restrictions and privacy settings.

Now that you’ve set up a user account, and need to add it to your ‘family’

Under your profile select ‘add or switch’ and enter the required information, including an email address for the user.

You will then need to set up your family member’s account. On the home screen press the Xbox home button on your control pad to open the menu.

First, you must have your own Microsoft account. This can be set up on your console or via the Microsoft website.

The best way to set up and manage Xbox Parental controls is via the Xbox Family Settings App/Parental Controls App. But you can do this directly on the console too.

You may wish to do this if your children are new to gaming or to help them learn how to play responsibly. This is also a terrific way for parents who have children of different ages to be sure each child has settings which are appropriate for their age, ability, and maturity. If you have an account or parental controls already set up on an earlier generation of Xbox, they will automatically be carried over under your Microsoft account.

Microsoft offers the option to set up a Family Group that allows you to make and link individual accounts for each user with settings that relate specifically to them. Setting up a Family Group puts you in charge of the privacy and parental settings for everyone involved.

Video game consoles are no different. In fact, you can see what we think are some of the best consoles for kids with our dedicated guide. And if your kids are draining your bandwidth, find out more about the best broadband for gaming .

Most media platforms these days will have some sort of parental controls set up to block certain types of content. Knowing how to set up parental restrictions could fill you with the confidence to allow your child to play games without seeing or doing anything you wouldn’t approve of.

Video games and online play can be massive amounts of fun but problematic for some parents. Children playing on consoles will have access to internet browsers, inappropriate content such as violence, bad language, adult themes, and communication with strangers. This can be a lot to worry about as a parent.

This is the first of three guides designed to help adults use the Parental controls available on current-gen consoles, starting here with Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S.

You can choose which days of the week they can play, set a time limit per day, and what hours in the day. Once you’ve set up all the user accounts on the Xbox parental controls app, it’s simply a case of picking the user account you wish to limit and setting up the parameters you see fit.

On Xbox, you and other adults in your household can control what your youngsters can see and do. Although it does take a moment to set up, the Xbox parental controls app is the best way to manage parental controls. You’ll be able to connect the app on your phone directly to your console and once you’ve set up each user’s account, you can now check and manage various functionality on the platform, such as.

To turn off parental controls on Xbox you can choose to remove a user from your family account. Enter 'family setting' via the home screen on your console then select ‘remove family member’. This will take said account off your family list and remove all parental controls you may have previously installed.

From here you can make some adjustments, just not as many as on the app.

If you wish to adjust your parental controls, we recommend using the app as it’s easy to do and actually gives you access to more parental control settings. However, making changes on your console is still a user-friendly experience.

After you’ve set up your child’s Microsoft account, select 'link to console' to add this under your master account as a family member. You can now change individual settings such as social interactions, content restrictions, spending, and multiplayer options.

After the user has been verified you may choose a gamertag and avatar picture to complete the Xbox gamer profile.

Then, a Microsoft account must be added and set up for each family member. While in the app, select ‘add new family member’

Once downloaded, you need to sign in using your Microsoft account details or sign up if you don’t yet have one.

First, you’ll need to download the Xbox Family Settings App. This is available in the Apple store for iOS users or via Google Play for those using Android.

How can I stop my child from playing on their console after bedtime?

As previously mentioned, you can set a cut-off time each night via the app, meaning that you can block users from accessing their own accounts after a predetermined time. They might be able to turn the console on, but they won’t be able to play anything or have internet access unless the main account holder grants permission.

How can I monitor what games my child is playing?

Microsoft has a good range of parental settings you can link to individual Microsoft accounts which will be applied across any Xbox console or PC. All these options can be set up or adjusted directly on the console in question or the user-friendly Xbox Family Settings App. This is a companion app available on IOS or in the android app store that’s linked to your Microsoft accounts and Xbox, allowing you to check and manage different account users from your mobile phone.

How can I stop my child playing non-age-appropriate games?