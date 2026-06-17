Class of use categories directly affect your insurance premium because they're used to calculate risk. Let's take a look at how each class of use affects your premium:

Social is usually the cheapest: SDP is typically the cheapest option because it excludes high-risk driving during rush hour. The average social-only policy costs £554*. Adding 'Commuting' generally pushes the price up, though, with the average cost of a policy jumping to £604* This is because you're statistically more likely to be involved in an accident during busy peak times.

SDP is typically the cheapest option because it excludes high-risk driving during rush hour. The average social-only policy costs £554*. Adding 'Commuting' generally pushes the price up, though, with the average cost of a policy jumping to £604* This is because you're statistically more likely to be involved in an accident during busy peak times. Business use costs can vary: While upgrading to Business Use (Class 1, 2, or 3) often costs more than standard commuting due to higher mileage and driving on unfamiliar roads, the price difference is often negligible compared to the cost of a rejected claim.

While upgrading to Business Use (Class 1, 2, or 3) often costs more than standard commuting due to higher mileage and driving on unfamiliar roads, the price difference is often negligible compared to the cost of a rejected claim. The cost of honesty: Never be tempted to pick a lower class of use just to save money (e.g., selecting 'Social' when you actually drive to the train station). This is a form of insurance fraud that can invalidate your policy, leaving you with a bill for thousands of pounds if you crash on your way to work.

Insurers take into account a number of factors when deciding your insurance premium. Your car insurance group, your age, and even your address play a role in determining the cost.

Take a look at our guide for more information on cutting the cost of your car insurance.

What is Social, Domestic and Pleasure (SDP) insurance?

Social, Domestic and Pleasure insurance covers everyday personal driving. This includes:

Shopping

School runs

Visiting family

Holidays

But SDP insurance doesn't include any travel to a place of work as part of the policy. Driving to work even once on this type of policy can mean you're uninsured for that journey, so don't take the risk. Otherwise, you could be left fronting huge costs if you have an accident and your claim gets rejected.

Do you need business-use insurance to drive to work?

No, you don't need business car insurance to drive to a single permanent workplace; you'll need Social, Domestic, Pleasure and Commuting (SDPC) insurance instead.

It's worth being aware of the 'Station Rule.' Even driving to a train station and parking there for work counts as commuting, so don't get caught out.

You should also check your policy if you regularly drop a spouse at work, as some insurers also class this as commuting.

For more information on how your job affects your premium, check out our guide on the impact of job titles on car insurance.

What is Class 1 business car insurance?

Class 1 business car insurance covers driving between multiple places of work. For example, visiting different branches or occassionally travelling to meet clients or patients.

This type of policy is ideal for care workers, teachers working at two schools, or office workers who occasionally visit clients.

Class 1 often includes business use for the policyholder and their spouse, but you should always check your policy's terms and conditions to make sure.

It's also worth noting that Class 1 business car insurance doesn't cover door-to-door sales or deliveries.

What's the difference between Class 2 and Class 3 business use?

Both classes include social, domestic, and pleasure driving and driving to multiple workplaces. But let's take a look at the key differences and what they're suitable for:

Class 2: Similar to Class 1 but usually allows a named driver (e.g., a colleague) to also use the car for business.

Similar to Class 1 but usually allows a named driver (e.g., a colleague) to also use the car for business. Class 3 (Commercial Travelling): For high-mileage drivers who have no fixed 'base.' Essential for sales reps, field engineers, or 'commercial travellers' visiting hundreds of clients. Class 3 is typically the most expensive business class due to high mileage.

Neither class usually covers taxi driving, courier work, or delivery services; these require specialised commercial insurance.

What is commercial car insurance?

Commercial car insurance is required when the car is the tool of the trade. It differs from personal insurance by covering higher risks like increased mileage, multiple drivers, and specialised equipment.

If you're a taxi driver or carry goods for money, like a Deliveroo or Amazon Flex driver, you need specific Hire and Reward or Commercial cover.

If you need cover for the items you're transporting, you may want to consider getting tools in transit insurance as an add-on.

Using a personal policy for commercial work can invalidate your cover, so it's crucial you have the correct policy.

What happens if I have an accident with the wrong class of use?

If you have an accident with the wrong class of use, you might face the following problems:

Your claim could be rejected: If you crash while driving for a purpose not included in your policy, such as driving to work on a 'Social Only' plan, your insurer can refuse to pay for any damage to your own car.

If you crash while driving for a purpose not included in your policy, such as driving to work on a 'Social Only' plan, your insurer can refuse to pay for any damage to your own car. You could be liable for third-party costs: While your insurer may still compensate the other driver for their injuries or damage by law, they have the right to claim these costs back from you personally if you were effectively driving without valid cover.

Your car insurance could be cancelled: Misleading your insurer about how you use your car is considered non-disclosure or fraud. If your policy is voided, you'll have to declare this to future providers, which can make getting insurance much harder and more expensive.