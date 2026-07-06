Compare pickup truck insurance quotes
Compare pickup truck insurance and get cover that fits your truck - on the road, at work, or wherever you drive it.
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Quickly find tailored policies, whether you use your pickup truck for private, social, or commercial work.
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Ensure your insurance is valid by choosing the correct 'class of use' for your pickup truck.
What is pickup truck insurance?
Pickup truck insurance isn't an official term, it's just the name given to a van insurance policy that covers a pickup truck.
Insurers generally class a pickup as a vehicle with an enclosed cab and an open cargo area. They come under the bracket of vans or light commercial vehicles rather than standard cars which is why you'll need van insurance rather than car insurance to legally drive or park a pickup truck on public roads.
As with other types of car and van insurance, a pickup truck insurance policy protects you if you cause injury to others or damage their property while driving. Depending on your level of cover, it can also protect your own truck against accidental damage, theft, or fire.
Is a pickup classed as a van for insurance?
Generally yes, but it can depend on the type of pickup. As previously mentioned, for insurance purposes, pickup trucks are generally classified as light commercial vehicles which is the category that many vans and small trucks fall under.
Insurers cover both single and double-cab models, but the policy must be accurate about how many seats are in the cabin. Double cabs have 4 doors and 2 rows of seats. While insurers treat them as vans for coverage, it's worth knowing that HMRC tax rules classify most double-cabs as cars, affecting your Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax.
Single-cab and double-cab pickups can both be insured as light commercial vehicles, but classification varies between insurers and depends on the vehicle's specification and intended use.
Single-cabs are almost universally classed as commercial vehicles (vans). Double-cabs are also typically insured as vans, as long as they have a payload of over 1,000kg. You can check whether your vehicle is a van or a car in your V5C logbook, via the HMRC’s or DVLA’s guidelines or its general specs.
What type of pickup insurance do I need?
The type of insurance you need depends on how the pickup truck is used:
- Personal use pickups are often classed as private vehicles, meaning they require private van insurance.
- Work or trade-use pickups may be classed as commercial vehicles, so you'll need business van insurance.
"If you use your pickup for work, make sure you pick the right business class of use when getting a quote. Getting it wrong could mean you're not fully covered.
"Likewise, if you don't use your pickup for work, make sure to only pick social use or social and commuting use so you don't end up paying to over insure your truck."
What does pickup insurance cover?
Your policy may include coverage for tools or cargo, but always double-check your policy details to make sure. Sometimes you may need to include this as an add-on to your policy.
Pickup truck insurance usually includes the following:
Damage to your pickup truck in accidents
Protection for you if you cause injury or damage to others
Theft, fire, or vandalism of your own pickup
What levels of insurance can you get for a pickup truck?
As with other types of car and van insurance, there are 3 main levels of insurance for a pickup truck:
Third-party only
This is the legal minimum amount of insurance required by law to drive in the UK. It only covers the cost of damage, property loss, or injury caused to other people, their vehicles, or their property.
Third-party fire and theft
This level of cover offers all the protections of a third-party policy but also covers your vehicle if it's stolen, damaged, or destroyed by a fire. It won't cover the costs to repair your own pickup if you're involved in an accident.
Comprehensive
The highest, most extensive level of coverage. It covers everything included in the lower tiers, plus the cost of repairs for damage to your own pickup truck, even if an accident is your fault. Many comprehensive policies also include extra protections like windscreen repair, medical expenses, and legal cover.
How much does pickup truck insurance cost?
The cost varies based on usage, driver age, location, and level of cover. It's worth noting that a comprehensive policy generally costs less than third-party only.
Using the truck for work or haulage generally increases premiums, but driving experience and building up a no-claims bonus (NCB) can reduce the cost.
The best way to see the prices available to you is to compare multiple insurers. With Uswitch, you can quickly find a range of quotes, all in one place.
Which class of use do I need for my pickup?
There are 4 primary classes of use for van or pickup insurance. These include:
|Class of use
|Description
|Social only
|For private use only (no commuting)
|Social & commuting
|Includes private use plus travelling to and from a single, fixed place of work
|Carriage of own goods (business use)
|Required for tradespeople (e.g., builders, gardeners, and plumbers) who carry their own tools, stock, or equipment to multiple places of work
|Carriage of goods for hire or reward (haulage/courier)
|Required if you are paid to transport other people's goods (e.g., a furniture delivery driver or courier). This is the highest-risk, and therefore most expensive cover
Remember: Using your pickup truck for a class of use not covered by your policy, e.g., using a social only policy for work, will invalidate any claim.
Optional extras for your pickup insurance policy
There are a number of add-ons for your pickup truck insurance policy. These can include:
- Tools in transit cover: A crucial add-on for tradesmen, as standard van policies often exclude cover for tools or equipment. It's important to check the limit and if cover applies overnight.
- Goods in transit insurance: Essential for those with a 'hire or reward' policy, as it covers the customer's goods being carried.
- Breakdown cover: Highly valuable for vehicles used commercially and for long distances.
- Motor legal protection: Covers legal costs if you are involved in a non-fault accident.
- Windscreen cover: Pays for the repair or replacement of damaged vehicle glass. It's an important feature for high-mileage drivers.
FAQs
Am I insured to drive my pickup truck abroad?
Usually, yes, you are likely covered for third-party only in the EU and EEA, but your policy typically drops to the minimum legal requirement (usually third-party only) for a set number of days.
Your specific level of cover, day limits, and documentation depend entirely on your insurer and policy.
You should check your policy documents or speak to your insurer to confirm exactly what cover you have for driving abroad.
Can I insure my pickup truck if I have a criminal conviction?
Yes, you can still insure your pickup truck if you have a criminal conviction, but you may find that finding cover is a little trickier. The cost will also typically be higher if you have a criminal conviction.
If you're struggling to find coverage through comparison sites, you can visit dedicated brokers that specialise in convicted driver policies.
How can I find the insurance group for my pickup truck?
You can input your pickup truck's registration number into an online checker tool. Pickup trucks are generally rated on the van insurance group scale or the older 1–50 car scale, depending on your insurer.
You can also look up the vehicle on the Thatcham Research My Vehicle Search by selecting 'LCV' in the vehicle type.
How old do you have to be to drive a pickup truck?
In the UK, you must be at least 17 years of age to drive a pickup truck. You will also need to hold a full Category B licence.
But if the pickup truck or the trailer/load combination exceeds 3,500kg maximun authorised mass (MAM), you'll need a different category licence and must generally be at least 18 years old.