What is pickup truck insurance?

Pickup truck insurance isn't an official term, it's just the name given to a van insurance policy that covers a pickup truck.

Insurers generally class a pickup as a vehicle with an enclosed cab and an open cargo area. They come under the bracket of vans or light commercial vehicles rather than standard cars which is why you'll need van insurance rather than car insurance to legally drive or park a pickup truck on public roads.

As with other types of car and van insurance, a pickup truck insurance policy protects you if you cause injury to others or damage their property while driving. Depending on your level of cover, it can also protect your own truck against accidental damage, theft, or fire.