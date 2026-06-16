What is business van insurance?

Business van insurance covers vans used for business or commercial activities. It protects against accidents, damage, fire, and theft. It also includes liability cover for injury or damage to others.

It also covers tools, equipment, and goods carried in your van.

This type of insurance is ideal for tradespeople and companies and is a legal requirement if the van is used for work.

Business van insurance can include single or multiple driver cover, so it's a great option for businesses with multiple drivers.