Compare business van insurance
Business van insurance covers your van for business and commercial purposes, ensuring your vehicle and livelihood are covered.
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What is business van insurance?
Business van insurance covers vans used for business or commercial activities. It protects against accidents, damage, fire, and theft. It also includes liability cover for injury or damage to others.
It also covers tools, equipment, and goods carried in your van.
This type of insurance is ideal for tradespeople and companies and is a legal requirement if the van is used for work.
Business van insurance can include single or multiple driver cover, so it's a great option for businesses with multiple drivers.
What does a commercial van insurance policy cover?
The following table highlights what is and isn't typically covered under a standard commercial van insurance policy:
|What it typically covers:
|What it doesn't usually cover:
|Damage to your van from accidents
|Personal or social use only (no business cover)
|Injury or damage caused to other people or vehicles
|Wear, tear and mechanical breakdowns
|Theft, fire, or vandalism
|Driving without a valid licence or under the influence of alcohol or drugs
|Tools, equipment, and goods carried (optional)
|Use not listed in your policy or overloading the van
|Multiple drivers, if required
|Illegal or reckless driving
|Use for business, trade, or commercial purposes
|Unsecured or unattended tools and goods
"Business van insurance provides more than just legal cover; it helps protect your vehicles, drivers, and livelihood from theft and other unexpected costs. Having the right level of cover in place keeps your business moving when it matters most."
What are the different types of commercial van insurance?
There are three main classes of use for commercial van insurance:
- Class 1: Carriage of Own Goods (Business Use): Ideal for sole traders or people who use their van for work, but only for carrying their own tools, equipment, or products. The van can only be driven by the policyholder.
- Class 2: Carriage of Own Goods (Additional Drivers): This level of cover is the same as Class 1 but allows for additional named drivers who also use the van for business.
- Class 3: Haulage or Courier Use: For professional delivery drivers, couriers, or haulage services where the van is used to make multiple deliveries or transport goods for other people and companies for hire or reward. This is the highest risk and typically the most expensive.
What level of cover should I choose?
There are three main levels of cover:
Third party only cover
This is the legal minimum amount of car or van insurance and covers damage or injury you cause to another person, their vehicle, or their property.
Third-party fire and theft
This covers the same events as third party only but with additional protection in the event of fire and theft.
Comprehensive cover
The most extensive level of car insurance available. As well as everything in a third-party fire and theft policy, it covers repairs to your own car after a fault accident, plus damage from vandalism or weather.
Do I need business van insurance?
Van insurance helps protect against work-related accidents and claims, so it's important that you have cover in place. It's also often required by employers or contracts.
Personal insurance may not cover business use, so it's important your policy reflects how the van is being used.
Business van insurance is required if:
The van is used for business or trade
The van is needed for carrying tools, equipment, or goods
The van is necessary for travelling between job sites
What insurance add-ons should I consider for my policy?
Depending on what you use the van for, you may want to consider some optional extras. These include:
- Goods in transit cover
Goods in transit cover is important for Class 3 and anyone carrying valuable stock or tools and covers items in the van against theft or damage.
- Tool cover
Tools cover is a specific cover for professional tools and equipment. Standard van insurance contents cover may be low or non-existent for work-related items, so this is an important add-on to consider if you regularly transport tools and materials.
- Breakdown cover
Breakdown cover is an essential cover for minimising disruption to business operations if the van breaks down.
- Legal expenses cover
This can help cover legal fees if you need to pursue or defend a claim.
How can I get cheaper commercial van insurance?
By now you should have a good idea about what kind of coverage you'll need. But how do you keep the costs down? Let's take a look:
- Compare quotes: The most effective way is to compare quotes from a wide range of insurers with Uswitch. It's quick and easy to filter the type of policies you want, all in one place.
- Build and protect your No claims discount (NCD): Protecting a commercial NCD can lower costs.
- Increase van security: Fitting approved security devices like alarms, immobilisers, and trackers can reduce premiums. Where you choose to park can also influence the cost of your insurance. For example, if you choose to keep your van in a locked garage vs on the street.
- Increase the voluntary excess: Choosing a higher voluntary excess can bring down insurance costs, but always make sure you're able to afford the amount.
- Pay annually: Paying annually means you save money on interest and fees.
- Only pay for what you need: Carefully assess the correct 'Class of Use' to avoid over-insuring your van.
- Keep your details accurate: It's essential that the details you provide are completely accurate. Any misrepresentation could invalidate a claim.