What happens when your interest-free period ends?

If you choose a credit card with a 0% interest rate for an introductory period, the rate will increase once that period ends. Here’s what you need to know.
A 0% credit card allows you to pay off your debts or spread the cost of purchases – or occasionally both – interest free. But the interest-free period doesn’t last forever. Once it’s over, you start paying the card’s standard interest rate.
With an interest-free credit card, you can borrow at a 0% rate of interest, but only for the term of the introductory deal.
At the time of writing, this could last anywhere from six months to the 29 months offered by the top 0% credit card.
Once the introductory period expires, you have to pay interest on any remaining debts at the standard APR on the card.
And as standard credit card APRs are usually at least 20%, that could prove expensive – especially if you can’t clear the debt quickly.
You can find out how much you might have to pay with our handy credit card interest calculator.
Yes. The 0% rate is only available during the introductory offer period. After that, you start paying the card’s standard APR.
Your interest rate may also change during the introductory period if you fail to follow the rules.
For example, if you miss a monthly payment date, your card provider may revoke your introductory 0% offer with immediate effect.
That’s why it’s a good idea to set up a Direct Debit to pay off at least the minimum amount required each month while making sure you pay off more than that when you can.!
Most card companies only give you a certain time to transfer balances from elsewhere at the 0% rate, so you may also end up paying a higher rate if you miss this deadline.
Unless you take out a credit card that offers 0% on both balance transfers and purchases, you could also have to pay a different interest rate on certain types of spending.
For instance, if you use a 0% balance transfer card to make purchases, you will incur interest at the card company's set rate.
What’s more, most card companies prioritise your payments toward the cheapest debts. That means you pay interest on the more expensive debts until you clear your 0% balance in full.
Any outstanding balance that remains after a 0% introductory period ends starts accruing interest at the card’s standard APR – often between 20% and 25%.
To avoid paying this, you have two main options.
Use your savings to pay off the remaining balance.
Transfer the debt to another 0% credit card that accepts balance transfers from your existing card.
However, it is worth noting that most 0% balance transfer cards charge a balance transfer fee, which is typically 3% of the amount you’re transferring.
Clearing the balance on a credit card doesn’t automatically close the account. If you want to close your account, you need to contact your card provider.
However, closing the account may not be the best move financially, and it’s important to consider the pros and cons of keeping a credit card after paying off your balance.
Surprisingly, having unused credit card accounts can positively influence your credit score because you have a lower credit utilisation rate
Keeping a credit card for a long time suggests you are a loyal customer, which can help your credit score
Some credit cards also offer benefits, such as air miles or rewards, although this is rarer with cards that offer a 0% introductory period
Having several credit cards makes you an easier target for fraudsters
Keeping a credit card account open can tempt you into spending more than you should, which you then need to pay back along with any interest on debts you build up
You may have to pay an annual fee to keep your account, even if you don’t use the card
