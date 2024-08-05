What happens when your interest-free period ends?

A 0% credit card allows you to pay off your debts or spread the cost of purchases – or occasionally both – interest free. But the interest-free period doesn’t last forever. Once it’s over, you start paying the card’s standard interest rate.

When happens when your interest-free period ends?

With an interest-free credit card, you can borrow at a 0% rate of interest, but only for the term of the introductory deal.

At the time of writing, this could last anywhere from six months to the 29 months offered by the top 0% credit card.

Once the introductory period expires, you have to pay interest on any remaining debts at the standard APR on the card.

And as standard credit card APRs are usually at least 20%, that could prove expensive – especially if you can’t clear the debt quickly.

You can find out how much you might have to pay with our handy credit card interest calculator.

Will your interest rate change after an introductory period?

Yes. The 0% rate is only available during the introductory offer period. After that, you start paying the card’s standard APR.

Your interest rate may also change during the introductory period if you fail to follow the rules.