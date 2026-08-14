Compare no annual fee credit cards

What is a no annual fee credit card?

Lots of credit cards now charge an annual fee or a balance transfer fee, but it is still possible to find no fee credit cards.

Credit cards with no fees are common in many cases. For example, 0% purchase cards almost never charge a fee for owning them or using them - but there are two big exceptions.

If you're looking for a card with added perks - for example a rewards card , air miles card , or a travel credit card – you might well find an annual fee attached to it.

Secondly, if you're looking to make a balance transfer or money transfer , you'll likely find cards that charge a fee for doing this.

The good news is that there are fee-free reward cards available if you know where to look. These may have slightly less generous rewards than their fee-charging counterparts.

There are also 0% balance transfer cards with no fee available.

These may offer shorter 0% periods but if you're transferring a smaller balance they might be better value.