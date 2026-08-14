Compare no annual fee credit cards

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Lots of credit cards now charge an annual fee or a balance transfer fee, but it is still possible to find no fee credit cards.
Credit cards with no fees are common in many cases. For example, 0% purchase cards almost never charge a fee for owning them or using them - but there are two big exceptions.
If you're looking for a card with added perks - for example a rewards card, air miles card, or a travel credit card – you might well find an annual fee attached to it.
Secondly, if you're looking to make a balance transfer or money transfer, you'll likely find cards that charge a fee for doing this.
The good news is that there are fee-free reward cards available if you know where to look. These may have slightly less generous rewards than their fee-charging counterparts.
There are also 0% balance transfer cards with no fee available.
These may offer shorter 0% periods but if you're transferring a smaller balance they might be better value.
A no annual fee credit card is simple and cost-effective. There’s no upfront charge when you apply, and as long as you pay off your balance in full each month, you won’t incur interest charges.
These cards are great if you want a low-cost, straightforward option for everyday purchases or as a backup for emergencies. They keep things simple and affordable.
However, while there's no annual fee, other charges may apply. You could face fees if you exceed your credit limit, make late payments, or carry a balance.
Additionally, withdrawing cash or making "cash-like" transactions, such as buying shares, often comes with fees, and using the card abroad may also incur additional charges, such as a foreign exchange fee.
Overall, no annual fee credit cards can be a smart choice for managing costs, as long as you're mindful of the other fees and interest rates.
“No-annual fee doesn't mean the card is entirely free to use - so make sure you keep up with payments”
A zero fee credit card would best suit someone who wants a simple credit card, would like to keep their costs down, or who uses their credit card only occasionally.
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Many 0% balance transfer credit cards charge a fee of around 3% to 3.5% (sometimes with a minimum of £3 or £5) when you transfer a balance. However, some credit cards allow you to transfer your balance from your current credit card to another without paying a fee.
As long as you keep on top of your repayments, you’ll be able clear your debt without the hefty interest you might have been paying before.
Typically, a no-annual fee card is a simple no-nonsense credit card that does exactly what it says on the tin.
However, there are better credit card rewards attached to cards that do charge an annual fee - this is the trade-off of having a cheaper card.
But that doesn't mean you have to pay to own a rewards card - many supermarket no annual fee credit cards still offer retail point schemes that can help you save on your grocery shopping, for example.
Credit card providers don’t generally charge a higher rate of interest on no annual fee credit cards.
When it comes to rewards cards, you could find better offers if you pay a fee.
Similarly, with balance transfer cards, you're likely to see longer 0% interest periods when you pay a fee.
With or without an annual fee, getting the best interest rates depends on your credit score.
A credit card for those with bad credit can charge ongoing interest of 30% or more, whereas with average to good credit, interest rates are typically around 25%.
Most credit card providers charge a balance transfer fee of between 2% and 4% when you move your debt from one card to another. This varies between cards and providers.
As the fee is worked out as a percentage, the cost of the transfer fee will rise with the amount you transfer.
APR stands for "annual percentage rate" - it's the cost of borrowing the money on your credit card.
It reflects the costs you'll pay over the course of a year and includes interest and any standard fees associated with the card.
In most cases, you can avoid paying interest by paying off your credit card balance in full by the due date of every billing cycle.
The exact APR you'll get will also depend on your individual circumstances, so it's worth checking this before applying.
Yes, but that doesn't mean you'll pay nothing to borrow.
First, there may be a fee attached to a balance transfer or money transfer credit card.
Secondly, if you don't clear your debt within the 0% period you'll be charged interest on any money remaining on the account at the end of it.
Thirdly, cash withdrawals attract fees and high interest charges. Your 0% interest deal won’t apply to them.
No. The act of transferring a balance to a new credit card doesn’t damage your credit score.
However, there are two things that might negatively affect your credit worthiness if you're not careful.
Firstly, applying for a new credit card is always recorded on your credit history. This means that if you have an application rejected and make multiple applications over a short period of time, other lenders might reject you too as it may appear that you're desperate for credit.
Card finder and eligibility checker tools don’t show up on your credit report, so it makes sense to use one to ensure you only apply for cards you’ll qualify for.
Secondly, lenders look at something called your "total available credit" before making a decision. This is worked out by adding up all your credit card and overdraft limits.
A new card adds to this total, but unless you've already got a large number of cards with high credit limits - for example equal to your annual salary – it’s unlikely to be a problem.
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