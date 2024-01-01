The Uswitch Current Account Awards shine the spotlight on the best current account providers on the market in all of our top seven categories.

Compare current accounts from different providers and find a bank that works for you.

The table below shows the overall best provider based on their scores in the following categories:

Overall Satisfaction

Most Trusted

Best Value for Money

Best Branch Customer Service

Best Telephone Customer Service

Best Email Customer Service

Benefits and Incentives

Overall best current account provider

[table id=45 /] The survey of over 10,000 current account customers reveals that the biggest banks on the high street are letting customers down with poor levels of service and below par online banking experiences.

While internet banks First Direct and Smile take the lion’s share of awards, Santander, the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), and Barclays have failed to impress their customers. The research also suggests that young people aged between 18 and 24 display the lowest levels of satisfaction for customer service and trust.

You can find out more about the results from the Uswitch Current Account Awards 2013 and see how your current account provider did.

With the introduction of the new Current Account Switching Guarantee, expect to see new current accounts opening from some of the smaller banks and building societies.