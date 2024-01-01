We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.
Find the UK's best current account providers in 2013, as voted by our customers
The Uswitch Current Account Awards shine the spotlight on the best current account providers on the market in all of our top seven categories.
The table below shows the overall best provider based on their scores in the following categories:
Overall Satisfaction
Most Trusted
Best Value for Money
Best Branch Customer Service
Best Telephone Customer Service
Best Email Customer Service
Benefits and Incentives
[table id=45 /] The survey of over 10,000 current account customers reveals that the biggest banks on the high street are letting customers down with poor levels of service and below par online banking experiences.
While internet banks First Direct and Smile take the lion’s share of awards, Santander, the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), and Barclays have failed to impress their customers. The research also suggests that young people aged between 18 and 24 display the lowest levels of satisfaction for customer service and trust.
You can find out more about the results from the Uswitch Current Account Awards 2013 and see how your current account provider did.
With the introduction of the new Current Account Switching Guarantee, expect to see new current accounts opening from some of the smaller banks and building societies.