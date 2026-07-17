Exit fees: when do they apply and how do they work?
What are exit fees?
Exit fees are typically only applied to fixed energy deals. They are fees that are payable by you if you decide to leave your fixed deal before it reaches its final 49 days.
Exit fees can also apply even if you switch to a new deal with the same supplier, so it's worth checking whether that's the case with your supplier before you sign up.
How much are exit fees?
Exit fees will vary depending on the supplier, the length of the deal and overall economic conditions. For instance, at the height of the energy crisis in 2022, exit fees on some fixed deals were hundreds of pounds each. Many exit fees are still as much as £100 per fuel - so if you’re on a dual fuel deal, it could cost you £200 to leave it early.
You can see the exit fees suppliers are currently charging here:
|Supplier
|Exit fee per fuel on fixed deals (as of July 2026)
|100Green
|£0
|British Gas
|£50-£75
|Co-op Energy
|£50
|E.ON Next
|£25-£100
|Ecotricity
|£100
|EDF Energy
|£25-£75
|Fuse Energy
|£50
|Good Energy
|£75
|Octopus Energy
|£50
|Outfox Energy
|£75-£100
|OVO Energy
|£50-£95
|Sainsbury’s Energy
|£50-£100
|ScottishPower
|£50
|So Energy
|£50-£95
|Utilita
|£0
|Utility Warehouse
|£75
*Based on dual fuel deals available as of 17 July 2026.
What happens when I want to switch my deal?
- If you’re on a standard variable tariff, you won’t have to pay any exit fees.
- If you’re within the first 14 days of your fixed deal, you’ll be in your cooling-off period and you can cancel without paying any exit fees.
- If you’re within the final 49 days of your fixed deal, you won’t have to pay any exit fees.
- If you haven’t yet reached the final 49 days of your fixed deal, you’ll probably have to pay exit fees.
If you decide you want to switch and you know you’ll have to pay exit fees to do so, make sure you factor in the cost of paying the exit fees to the estimated savings on your new deal. Even if the new deal is cheaper, you may end up paying more overall when you factor in having to pay the exit fees.
How can I avoid exit fees?
Usually, the only reliable way to avoid exit fees is to stay on a standard variable tariff, as these tariffs don’t have them. However, that means you’re at the mercy of the price cap, which can go up or down and leave you paying high energy prices. With that in mind, it’s usually best to fix your deal so you can avoid unexpected bill hikes and be aware of how much it might be to switch away.
Are there any fixed deals that don’t have exit fees?
It depends on when you're looking, but there could be fixed rate deals on the market that don’t feature exit fees.
FAQs
Do you pay an exit fee if you move house?
For energy, you usually won’t pay an exit fee if you move house. You can often take your existing tariff with you, but if you choose not to, you won’t be penalised.
What happens to exit fees if my supplier goes bust?
If your supplier goes out of business, you’ll be moved to a new supplier appointed by Ofgem. The tariff you move to will be the supplier’s standard variable tariff, so if you choose to move elsewhere, you won’t have to pay any exit fees.
How do I check when my tariff ends?
Your tariff end date will be on your bill.