Exit fees: when do they apply and how do they work?

What happens when I want to switch my deal?

If you’re on a standard variable tariff, you won’t have to pay any exit fees.

If you’re within the first 14 days of your fixed deal, you’ll be in your cooling-off period and you can cancel without paying any exit fees.

If you’re within the final 49 days of your fixed deal, you won’t have to pay any exit fees.

If you haven’t yet reached the final 49 days of your fixed deal, you’ll probably have to pay exit fees.

If you decide you want to switch and you know you’ll have to pay exit fees to do so, make sure you factor in the cost of paying the exit fees to the estimated savings on your new deal. Even if the new deal is cheaper, you may end up paying more overall when you factor in having to pay the exit fees.

How can I avoid exit fees?

Usually, the only reliable way to avoid exit fees is to stay on a standard variable tariff, as these tariffs don’t have them. However, that means you’re at the mercy of the price cap, which can go up or down and leave you paying high energy prices. With that in mind, it’s usually best to fix your deal so you can avoid unexpected bill hikes and be aware of how much it might be to switch away.

Are there any fixed deals that don’t have exit fees?

It depends on when you're looking, but there could be fixed rate deals on the market that don’t feature exit fees.