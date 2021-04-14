Utilita received four stars out of five in the most recent Uswitch survey of UK energy customers.

The survey, conducted annually by Uswitch and YouGov, includes more than 17,000 energy customers and is the largest survey of its kind in the UK.

Utilita reviews were collected in 14 awards categories and the supplier won the top prize in the Best Energy Effiency and Best Smart Meter Installation categories in 2021.

Utilita also claimed the runner up spot in the Best Mobile App category.

