Formed in 2003, Utilita is an independent gas and electricity supplier which specialises in prepayment energy using the newest smart meter technology available today. It’s dedicated to taking the stress out of energy usage and account management through its app, smart meter connection and face-to-face conversation. Today it provides energy to around 800,000 households.

In Uswitch's 2025 Energy Awards, Utilita took three runner-up spots in the categories for Overall Customer Satisfaction, Best Value For Money and Best Customer Service. This indicates the high regard its customers have for the level of service and pricing structure it offers.