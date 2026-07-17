Utilita reviews, tariffs and other information
Utilita is the leading supplier of prepayment energy in Great Britain using smart meters.
Why choose Utilita?
Formed in 2003, Utilita is an independent gas and electricity supplier which specialises in prepayment energy using the newest smart meter technology available today. It’s dedicated to taking the stress out of energy usage and account management through its app, smart meter connection and face-to-face conversation. Today it provides energy to around 800,000 households.
In Uswitch's 2025 Energy Awards, Utilita took three runner-up spots in the categories for Overall Customer Satisfaction, Best Value For Money and Best Customer Service. This indicates the high regard its customers have for the level of service and pricing structure it offers.
Get energy from a prepayment-focused supplier
Prepayment customers can sign up to a supplier solely focused on prepayment energy rather than prepayment being part of a wider package of services.
Top-up via the Utilita app
You can top up without having to leave the house - stress-free.
Utilita Extra gives customers the chance to win exclusive prizes
Including vouchers for the high street's biggest names and football and concert tickets.
How do I contact Utilita?
Utilita has a live chat function which it encourages customers to use before calling, but there are various phone numbers available for those who prefer to call.
- General enquiries – 0330 3337 442 (8am-8pm Monday to Friday, 8am-5pm on Saturday)
- Emergency line – 0345 2068 999 (8am-10pm every day)
- Help with your bill – 0333 0156 662 (8am-6pm Monday to Friday)
- Top-up over the phone – 0345 2068 333 (24/7)
- Pay a bill over the phone – 0330 053 7657 (24/7)
- Complaints – 0196 2891 160
What tariffs are offered by Utilita?
As of July 2026, Utilita tariffs are limited to just one, Smart Energy. It’s available as a dual fuel, electricity-only or gas-only option, so any customer using gas and/or electricity should be able to sign up to it.
The Smart Energy tariff is a hybrid variable and multi-rate tariff. It doesn’t have fixed unit rates, so it follows the prices set by the prepayment price cap. However, it does come with two rates where energy automatically gets cheaper after customers have spent 86p in a day.
Is there a Utilita standing charge?
No - Utilita doesn't have a standing charge so customers only have to pay for the energy they actually use.
Does Utilita charge exit fees?
Utilita tariffs don’t have any exit fees, so customers are free to switch away at any time throughout their contracts without paying extra.
Utilita reviews 2026
As of July 2026, Utilita has a TrustPilot score of 4.3 from over 112,000 reviews. Customer service seems particularly good, which is positive given that, because it's usually the most vulnerable customers who have prepayment energy, good assistance is especially important.
Can I get a smart meter with Utilita?
Yes - Utilita encourages customers to embrace technology as much as possible, and the supplier’s app, My Utilita, works best when it's connected to a smart meter. Customers can therefore get a smart meter with Utilita for free, though there may be a wait for an appointment.
Does Utilita offer energy efficiency products?
Utilita is part of the ECO scheme, so vulnerable customers can get money off energy efficiency products like new boilers and solar panels if they meet eligibility requirements. Utilita also helps customers through the process of replacing their boiler, from choosing between the different types to getting quotes from Utilita’s partners.
What are Utilita’s other products and services?
Utilita offers a range of products and services outside supplying customers with energy:
- £15 emergency credit
- Friendly credit hours between 2pm and 10am and at weekends, so you won’t lose supply if you run out of credit
- High street hubs where customers can discuss energy face-to-face
- Bill Buster sessions and High 5 campaigns designed to help people find ways to save on their energy.
FAQs
Does Utilita have an app?
As mentioned above, Utilita has an app called My Utilita, which is available on the Apple Store and on Google Play. It allows customers to track their usage, make payments, get emergency help, pay off debts, move credit between meters and get energy advice. Through the app, customers can also access the POWER UP feature, which allows them to apply for a top-up of up to £60 for gas and up to £40 for electricity when they’ve run out of credit and pay it back at a rate that works for them.
Which providers are similar to Utilita?
There aren’t many providers which are similar to Utilita because of its total focus on prepayment energy and supporting prepayment customers. While most suppliers have prepayment tariffs, these are not their main focus.
Is Utilita going bust?
It’s highly unlikely Utilita will go bust at any point in the near future. However, the energy market is challenging and unpredictable at the moment and there is a certain level of risk to some suppliers - find out why in our energy market Q&A guide.