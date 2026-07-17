Co-op Energy tariffs, prices, reviews and other information
Co-op Energy is part of the Midcounties Co-operative and is partnered with Octopus Energy. The partnership brings together two companies that aim to offer fair pricing, simplicity and excellent customer service.
Why choose Co-op Energy?
Co-op Energy is powered by Octopus and prides itself on offering 100% renewable energy which is sourced from community solar, wind, and hydro farms.
All energy tariffs offered by Co-op Energy include 100% renewable electricity as standard. The supplier's power comes from local sources all over the country which generate green energy from wind, sunshine and water.
Co-op Energy is unique among energy providers because it invests in community renewable energy projects to help people sustainably power the areas they live in. It helps local groups invest in renewable energy systems and products like solar panels and wind turbines, with the projects owned and run by the communities they power.
Backing from a big six supplier
Co-op Energy is backed by Octopus Energy.
100% renewable electricity offered on all tariffs
Customers can take advantage of renewable electricity as standard.
Unique community energy concept
Communities can run their own renewable energy projects.
No exit fees on fixed tariffs
Customers on fixed tariffs can switch for free if they choose to do so.
How do I contact Co-op Energy?
Existing customers can contact Co-op Energy by phone on 0808 164 1088 between 9am and 5pm Monday-Thursday and 9am and 4pm on Fridays.
What tariffs are offered by Co-op Energy?
As a smaller supplier, Co-op Energy doesn’t offer as many tariffs as a larger supplier might do. As of July 2026, it offers three:
- A Fixed Tariff - this is a fixed price tariff whose unit rates and standing charges are fixed and won’t rise or fall for the duration of the contract, which lasts for a year
- A Flexible Tariff - this is a standard variable tariff whose unit rates and standing charges rise and fall depending on the level of the energy price cap, which is subject to wholesale market changes
- A Community Power tariff - a unique fixed price tariff that uses 100% renewable community-generated energy (as explained above).
Does Co-op Energy charge exit fees?
Co-op Energy charges exit fees of £50 per fuel on its fixed tariffs, in line with Octopus’s policy.
Co-op Energy renewable energy
Co-op Energy’s tariffs include 100% renewable energy from sources including solar, wind and hydropower.
Have Co-op Energy prices risen in 2026?
Co-op Energy prices on its Flexible Tariff do rise and fall in line with the energy price cap, so its prices went up very slightly in January and came down in April when the cap dropped. However, with the price cap increasing to £1,663 per year for an average use household in July, the supplier's Flexible Tariff prices have also risen to around that level.
It’s worth noting that Co-op Energy’s Flexible tariff prices tend to be set marginally lower than the price cap level rather than being pushed as high as possible.
Do I need to do anything about Co-op Energy price rises?
If you wish to switch away from Co-op Energy for a better deal, you should be free to do so at any point because of Co-op Energy’s lack of exit fees. There are savings available on fixed deals despite the conflict in the Middle East pushing energy prices up. If you want to switch, it may be better to think about doing so for price certainty rather than to save money.
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Co-op Energy 2026 reviews
As of July 2026, Co-op Energy has a TrustPilot score of 4.8 from over 8,500 reviews although it appears that some people are mistakenly reviewing Octopus instead.
Can I get a smart meter with Co-op Energy?
Co-op Energy's website doesn't mention smart meters but, again, it's possible that customers can order one via Octopus instead.
Does Co-op Energy offer energy efficiency products?
Co-op Energy's website doesn't mention energy efficiency products but Octopus may be able to offer Co-op customers heat pumps and new boilers.
FAQs
Does Co-op Energy have an app?
Co-op Energy's website doesn't mention an app, but it's possible that customers can manage their accounts via the Octopus Energy app instead.
Which providers are similar to Co-op Energy?
There aren’t many suppliers similar to Co-op Energy. If you want more tariff options and more product offerings, you might consider going directly to Octopus because Co-op Energy’s offering is fairly streamlined.
Is Co-op Energy going bust?
There is no indication that Co-op Energy is going bust. However, the energy market is challenging and unpredictable at the moment and there is a certain level of risk to some suppliers - find out why in our energy market Q&A guide.