Co-op Energy was rated five stars out of five in the most recent 2021 Uswitch survey of energy customers. The survey, which included over 17,000 respondents and is the largest survey of its kind in the energy sector, was run by YouGov on behalf of Uswitch.

About Co-op Energy

Co-op Energy is part of the Midcounties Co-operative and is partnered with Octopus Energy.

The partnership between Co-op Energy and Octopus brings together two companies that aim to offer fair pricing, simplicity and excellent customer service.

All energy tariffs offered by Co-op Energy include 100% renewable electricity as standard. The supplier's power comes from local sources all over the country which generate green energy from wind, sunshine and water.

You can find out more about Co-op Energy on the supplier's website.

How Co-operative Energy prices have changed

Like most UK energy suppliers, Co-operative Energy tariffs are subject to Ofgem's energy price cap, which sets the maximum rate suppliers can charge for average usage on their standard variable tariffs.

In February 2021, Ofgem announced it would be increasing the price cap by 9% from April 2021. In reaction to this, Co-Operative Energy prices were increased by 7% on the supplier's Co-op Flexible tariff. This translates to a £69 price rise for customers on this tariff. However, Co-op Energy prices were kept lower than the new £1,138 price cap, with a new average price of £1,032.

Acquisition of GB Energy and Flow Energy customers

In November 2016, small energy supplier GB Energy went out of business, and Co-op Energy absorbed its 160,000 customers. In May 2018, Co-op Energy acquired Flow Energy's 130,000 customers.

Co-op energy continued to operate Flow Energy and GB Energy as separate brands until partnering with Octopus Energy in 2019, when only the Co-operative brand was retained. Customers of the smaller suppliers were transferred to Octopus Energy accounts.