Have Co-op Energy prices risen in 2026?

Co-op Energy prices on its Flexible Tariff do rise and fall in line with the energy price cap, so its prices went up very slightly in January and came down in April when the cap dropped. However, with the price cap increasing to £1,663 per year for an average use household in July, the supplier's Flexible Tariff prices have also risen to around that level.

It’s worth noting that Co-op Energy’s Flexible tariff prices tend to be set marginally lower than the price cap level rather than being pushed as high as possible.

Do I need to do anything about Co-op Energy price rises?

If you wish to switch away from Co-op Energy for a better deal, you should be free to do so at any point because of Co-op Energy’s lack of exit fees. There are savings available on fixed deals despite the conflict in the Middle East pushing energy prices up. If you want to switch, it may be better to think about doing so for price certainty rather than to save money.

Compare energy prices with Uswitch below to see energy deals that might be available in your area.