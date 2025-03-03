Sainsbury's Energy tariffs, prices, reviews and other information
Sainsbury's Energy is a small supplier offering gas and electricity tariffs backed by a big six supplier.
Why choose Sainsbury's Energy?
Sainsbury's Energy offers gas and electricity tariffs from the popular UK supermarket in partnership with E.ON Next.
Sainsbury's Energy offers fixed price and standard variable energy tariffs with the opportunity to earn extra Nectar reward points when you switch and up to triple Nectar points on Sainsbury's shopping for the duration of your energy tariff.
Straightforward tariff choice
Extra rewards if you also do your food or petrol shopping at Sainsbury’s
Backing from a big six supplier
How do I contact Sainsbury’s Energy?
If you can’t find the answer to your question on the Sainsbury’s Energy website, you can get in touch with its team by:
- Phone on 0808 501 5277 (Monday to Thursday 9am-5pm, Friday 9am-4pm)
- Email at hi@sainsburysenergy.com
- Social media (Facebook and X/Twitter).
What tariffs are offered by Sainsbury's Energy?
Sainsbury's Energy offers fixed rate and standard variable rate energy tariffs.
The supplier's Fix and Reward tariffs are available in one or two-year packages, fixing the unit rate charged for energy for the duration of the fixed term. The standard variable tariff has unit rates that could go up or down depending on the level of the energy price cap/
Sainsbury's energy tariffs all offer 100% renewable electricity and the chance to earn Nectar points when you switch and when you shop at Sainsbury's. Sainsbury's Energy also offers the Warm Home Discount scheme to eligible customers.
Sainsbury's renewable energy
All Sainsbury's Energy tariffs offer 100% renewable electricity, backed by the purchase of Renewable Energy Guarantee of Origin (REGO) certificates. This guarantees that every unit of electricity you use will be replaced on the energy network by a unit of renewably sourced electricity from a source such as wind, water or solar.
Does Sainsbury’s Energy charge exit fees?
Sainsbury’s Energy does charge exit fees on its fixed tariffs in line with other suppliers. They’re calculated based on the length of the contract. At the time of writing, the 12-month fixed tariff costs £50 per fuel to leave early, while the 24-month tariff costs £100 per fuel.
Sainsbury's Energy 2025 reviews
As of January 2025, Sainsbury's Energy has a TrustPilot score of 4.6 from over 3,000 reviews, with most comments focusing on the supplier's excellent customer service. The few negative reviews it has are generally focused on more technical problems, such as not receiving extra Nectar points. However, these appear to be isolated issues.
Can I get a smart meter with Sainsbury's Energy?
Yes, you can get a smart meter with Sainsbury's Energy. It’s supplied and installed for free but it’s an optional extra. Get in touch with the supplier’s customer service team to arrange your appointment.
Does Sainsbury's Energy offer energy efficiency products?
Through its partnership with E.ON Next, customers with Sainsbury's Energy can get up to £150 off a new boiler, £200 off solar panels and home batteries and £50 off home EV chargers.
FAQs
Does Sainsbury's Energy have an app?
No, Sainsbury's Energy doesn't have a dedicated mobile app, but customers can log in and manage their account online.
Which providers are similar to Sainsbury’s Energy?
Sainsbury’s Energy is similar to a lot of the smaller providers due to its streamlined tariff range. Its big differential is the extra Nectar points it offers customers who sign up, which could give it the edge over its competitors.
Is Sainsbury's Energy going bust?
It’s very unlikely Sainsbury’s Energy is going to go bust. However, the energy market is challenging and unpredictable at the moment and there is a certain level of risk to some suppliers - find out why in our energy market Q&A guide.