Plus, the rise of 5G, higher data caps, and SIM only deals means that gamers can enjoy uninterrupted high-speed mobile internet, allowing for smoother gameplay and real-time multiplayer features, without committing to a costly contract.

But which mobile games are the most popular, and which ones should we all have downloaded to our devices?

The world’s most popular mobile games

First, we’ve taken a look at the most popular mobile games in 2023 when it comes to Google searches.

1. Subway Surfers - 63.64 million annual searches

In first place is the endless runner game, Subway Surfers, with over 60 million searches in the last year. Subway Surfers players take the role of young graffiti artists who run from a railway inspector and his dog, dodging oncoming trains and obstacles while collecting coins and power-ups.

Despite being released over ten years ago, it remains highly successful, likely due to its simple yet addictive mechanics. It's estimated to have been downloaded over 2 billion times, making it one of the most downloaded mobile games ever.

2. Genshin Impact - 45.68 million annual searches

Second is Genshin Impact, an action role-playing game with an open-world structure, developed and published by miHoYo.

The game features an open-world environment with action-based battle mechanics using elemental magic and character-switching. Genshin stands out among mobile games because of its high production values, making it more comparable to a traditional console game than a simple mobile one. While free to play, it uses a ‘gacha’ system, which means players can use real-world currency to obtain new characters and weapons.

3. Stumble Guys - 40.15 million annual searches

Completing the top three is Stumble Guys, with 40.15 million searches. Stumble Guys is a massively multiplayer party knockout game where players must overcome obstacles and challenges to emerge as the winner.

Taking inspiration from other games like Fall Guys and real-life gameshows, the game's chaotic nature has generated numerous viral social media clips that have helped its popularity.

Rank Game Global Annual Google Searches 1 Subway Surfers 63.64m 2 Genshin Impact 45.68m 3 Stumble Guys 40.15m 4 Geometry Dash 31.13m 5 PUBG Mobile 26.08m 6 Honkai: Star Rail 17.61m 7 Clash of Clans 15.82m 8 Angry Birds 14.70m 9 Pokémon GO 14.48m 10 EA Sports FC Mobile 14.45m

Social media’s most popular mobile games

Instagram

1. PUBG Mobile - 14.3 million posts

On Instagram, PUBG Mobile tops the list with over 14 million posts. PUBG Mobile is a battle royale game where 100 players parachute onto an island and fight until only one remains. It's an adaptation of the popular PC game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

Battle royale games have become very popular in recent years, with examples such as Fortnite and Call of Duty: Mobile, which places fifth on this list. Regular updates, tournaments, and live streams have created a global community for the game, which remains engaged to this day.

2. Pokémon GO - 13.8 million posts

In second is the augmented reality (AR) game Pokémon GO, which allows players to catch virtual Pokémon in the real world using their smartphones.

Tapping into the beloved Pokémon universe, this game is hugely popular with those who grew up with the Pokémon series. It also encourages players to explore their surroundings in the real world, promoting physical activity and exploration. Players often meet up in real life for events like raids and community days, adding to its popularity.

3. Genshin Impact - 7 million posts

After coming in second for searches, Genshine Impact takes third for Instagram posts, with just under 7 million. The console-level graphics are impressive for a mobile game, but it's also known for its engaging narrative and rich lore. Beyond mobile, the game is available on various other platforms, increasing its accessibility.

Rank Game Instagram Posts 1 PUBG Mobile 14,317,870 2 Pokémon GO 13,798,329 3 Genshin Impact 6,960,310 4 Clash of Clans 2,753,209 5 Call of Duty: Mobile 2,235,434 6 Clash Royale 1,701,989 7 Brawl Stars 1,673,050 8 Angry Birds 1,213,697 9 Fate/Grand Order 947,956 10 Madden NFL Mobile 706,445

TikTok

1. PUBG Mobile - 321 billion views

Over on TikTok, PUBG Mobile is the clear winner, racking up a staggering 321 billion views. Be it a sniper shot, a close escape, or a strategic ambush, the gameplay of PUBG lends itself perfectly to TikTok’s brief content style. With millions of people playing globally, there are thousands of clips of PUBG highlights, strategies and funny moments on TikTok.

2. Genshin Impact - 164.9 billion views

In second, with just under 165 billion views, is Genshin Impact. Much of the Genshin TikTok content features its diverse cast of characters, including fan theories and appreciation videos of fan favourites. The stunning visual elements of the game also make for some spectacular clips that resonate with the aesthetic-loving TikTok audience.

3. Clash Royale - 81.7 billion views

Taking third with 81.7 billion views is Clash Royale, a real-time multiplayer game featuring characters from Clash of Clans. Players collect and upgrade cards, then pit them against opponents in strategic battles. As well as crucial moments, such as last-second wins, players often share their winning deck compositions and strategies, helping others climb the game's ranks.

Rank Game TikTok Views 1 PUBG Mobile 321.0bn 2 Genshin Impact 164.9bn 3 Clash Royale 81.7bn 4 Brawl Stars 70.6bn 5 Stumble Guys 42.9bn 6 Subway Surfers 36.0bn 7 EA Sports FC Mobile 24.5bn 8 Call of Duty: Mobile 14.7bn 9 Pokémon GO 13.2bn 10 Geometry Dash 12.8bn

The highest-rated mobile games

With critics

1. Plants vs. Zombies & Papers, Please - both 92 out of 100

According to average critic reviews, two games are tied in first, scoring 92 out of 100. Plants vs. Zombies is a unique tower defence game with players using various plants to fend off waves of oncoming zombies.

Critics particularly rate its innovative gameplay, graphics, and catchy soundtrack. Papers, Please, a darling of the indie game scene, is a dystopian document thriller that places players in the role of an immigration officer. It's been lauded for its challenging moral decisions and unique storyline.

3. Spaceteam & Vampire Survivors - both 91 out of 100

There’s another tie for third place, with Spaceteam and Vampire Survivors scoring 91 out of 100. Spaceteam is a cooperative shouting game where players work together to repair an increasingly complex spaceship, known for its hectic gameplay, which often yields hilarious results.

Vampire Survivors is known for its engaging roguelike elements, involving players upgrading their characters and battling waves of enemies in a procedurally generated environment.

5. Jetpack Joyride - 90 out of 100

Completing the top five is Jetpack Joyride, with critics giving the game an average score of 90 out of 100. Jetpack Joyride is a side-scrolling endless runner game where the protagonist, using a jetpack, navigates a perilous laboratory. Critics praised its fluid mechanics, regular content updates, and charming visuals.

Rank Game Average Critic Score /100 1 Plants vs. Zombies 92 1 Papers, Please 92 3 Spaceteam 91 3 Vampire Survivors 91 5 Jetpack Joyride 90 6 League of Legends: Wild Rift 89 6 Monument Valley 89 6 Kingdom Rush 89

With gamers

1. Bejeweled Stars - 8.8 out of 10

Regarding user scores on Metacritic, Bejeweled Stars takes the crown with an average score of 8.8 out of 10. The Bejeweled series has been a staple in the match-three genre for years, and this iteration, with its vibrant graphics and engaging mechanics, ensures it remains a fan favourite.

2. Plants vs. Zombies - 8.7 out of 10

A game where critics and gamers are aligned is Plants vs. Zombies, with an average score of 8.7. Gamers clearly also enjoy the challenge this tower defence game offers, where plants are the last line of defence against an oncoming horde of zombies.

3. BitLife - Life Simulator & Shadowgun Legends - both 8.6 out of 10

Tied in third place are BitLife - Life Simulator & Shadowgun Legends. As the name suggests, BitLife offers a text-based life simulation where every choice affects the outcome, from birth to death. Shadowgun Legends is a first-person shooter with high-quality graphics, action-packed gameplay, and a substantial multiplayer mode.

Rank Game Average User Score /10 1 Bejeweled Stars 8.8 2 Plants vs. Zombies 8.7 3 BitLife - Life Simulator 8.6 3 Shadowgun Legends 8.6 5 Papers, Please 8.5 5 Kingdom Rush 8.5 7 Wingspan: The Board Game 8.4 7 Rocket League Sideswipe 8.4 9 Fantasian 8.3 9 Vampire Survivors 8.3

The most storage-intensive mobile games

1. Fantasian - 4.5 GB

Regarding download sizes, Fantasian comes top, with an initial download size of 4.5 GB. Fantasian is a role-playing game developed by Mistwalker, a company founded by Hironobu Sakaguchi, the mind behind the iconic "Final Fantasy" series.

Every scene in Fantasian has been created using handcrafted dioramas, blending physical art with digital elements to render the world. This physical craftsmanship is a primary reason for the game's larger file size.

2. Tears of Themis - 3.8 GB

Developed by miHoYo, the company behind Genshin Impact, Tears of Themis is a visual novel card game. The game weaves intricate crime stories that players must solve using evidence, interrogation, and courtroom battles. Like Fantasian, the game boasts detailed character designs and well-crafted animated sequences, contributing to its size.

3. League of Legends: Wild Rift & Honkai: Star Rail - both 3.3 GB

Tied for third place at 3.3 GB each are League of Legends: Wild Rift and Honkai: Star Rail. Wild Rift brings the intense action and strategy of the PC-based MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena), League of Legends, to the mobile platform.

Another title from miHoYo, Honkai: Star Rail, is an extension of the "Honkai" universe. Set in a cosmic backdrop, it involves exploring space, visiting planets, and engaging in ship battles.

Rank Game Initial Download Size 1 Fantasian 4.5 GB 2 Tears of Themis 3.8 GB 3 League of Legends: Wild Rift 3.3 GB 3 Honkai: Star Rail 3.3 GB 5 Need for Speed: No Limits 3.2 GB 6 Asphalt 9: Legends 3.1 GB 6 Genshin Impact 3.1 GB 8 Call of Duty: Mobile 2.8 GB 9 PUBG Mobile 2.5 GB 10 Football Manager 2023 Mobile 2.3 GB

The highest-grossing mobile games

Global

Regarding revenue, Honor of Kings sits comfortably at the top spot with $1.65 billion (£1.36 billion) in revenue. Developed by Tencent, it's an MOBA game that has taken China and, subsequently, the global market by storm.

Genshin Impact holds the second spot. The game's immersive open-world environment and free-to-play model (with in-game purchases) contributed to its revenue of $1.25 billion (£1.03 billion). The battle royale game PUBG Mobile comes third, earning $1.12 billion (£920 million).

Rank Game Revenue ($) Revenue (£) 1 Honor of Kings $1.65bn £1.36bn 2 Genshin Impact $1.25bn £1.03bn 3 PUBG Mobile $1.12bn £920m 4 Candy Crush Saga $1.00bn £821m 5 Roblox $820m £673m 6 Coin Master $760m £624m 7 Pokemon Go $640m £526m 8 Monster Strike $520m £427m 9 Romance of Three Kingdoms $500m £411m 10 Uma Musume Pretty Derby $490m £402m

United Kingdom

Roblox tops the UK chart. This virtual world game appeals to a younger audience and has built a community-driven platform. Its revenue stands at $39 million (£32 million). Coin Master and Candy Crush Saga follow closely behind, suggesting their popularity isn't just global but specifically in the UK.

Rank Game Revenue ($) Revenue (£) 1 Roblox $39.0m £32.0m 2 Coin Master $37.0m £30.4m 3 Candy Crush Saga $34.0m £27.9m 4 Royal Match $16.0m £13.1m 5 Clash of Clans $13.0m £10.7m 6 State of Survival $12.7m £10.4m 7 Homescapes $12.5m £10.3m 8 Pokemon Go $12.1m £9.9m 9 Evony: The King's Return $11.0m £9.0m 10 Candy Crush Soda Saga $10.0m £8.2m

iOS

Honor of Kings again takes the lead on Apple devices, reinforcing its global dominance. PUBG Mobile and Genshin Impact follow, suggesting a preference for action and RPG games among iOS users.

While Candy Crush Saga and Roblox remain popular, newer entrants like Uma Musume: Pretty Derby have made a notable mark, too.

Rank Game Revenue ($) Revenue (£) 1 Honor of Kings $1.65bn £1.36bn 2 PUBG Mobile $936m £769m 3 Genshin Impact $922m £757m 4 Candy Crush Saga $498m £409m 5 Roblox $491m £403m 6 Fantasy Westward Journey $445m £365m 7 Monster Strike $367m £301m 8 Pokemon Go $349m £287m 9 Uma Musume: Pretty Derby $324m £266m 10 Homescapes $290m £238m

Android

Coin Master, a social slot machine game, reigns supreme on Android with a revenue of $521 million (£428 million). Candy Crush Saga's consistency is evident, securing the second spot, followed by MMORPG Lineage W. Genshin Impact and Roblox completing the top 5 list on the Google Play Store.

Rank Game Revenue ($) Revenue (£) 1 Coin Master $521m £428m 2 Candy Crush Saga $502m £412m 3 Lineage W $370m £304m 4 Genshin Impact $337m £277m 5 Roblox $336m £276m 6 Pokemon Go $321m £264m 7 Lineage M $239m £196m 8 Puzzles & Survival $232m £191m 9 Evony: The King's Return $207m £170m 10 Fate/Grand Order $206m £169m

The highest-grossing mobile game developers

iOS

Shenzhen Tencent Tianyou Technology Ltd dominates the iPhone landscape, raking in a robust $95.5m (£78.4m). As a conglomerate, Tencent has multiple subsidiaries and holds significant stakes in many gaming companies, making their presence unsurprising.

NetEase Mobile Games is second with $61.4m (£50.5m). Both Tencent and NetEase have been significant players in the Asian market, especially China, and their popularity seems to have transitioned well globally.

Established developers like Bandai Namco, SQUARE ENIX, and KONAMI feature prominently, suggesting a blend of traditional and mobile gaming powerhouses on iPhones.

Rank Developer Revenue ($) Revenue (£) 1 Shenzhen Tencent Tianyou Technology Ltd $95.5m £78.4m 2 NetEase Mobile Games $61.4m £50.5m 3 Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. $43.5m £35.7m 4 Tencent Mobile Games $32.0m £26.3m 5 SQUARE ENIX $29.7m £24.4m 6 King $27.6m £22.6m 7 Playrix $26.5m £21.7m 8 GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. $22.2m £18.2m 9 KONAMI $20.9m £17.2m 10 Supercell $18.7m £15.3m

Android

King leads the Android revenue chart, garnering $50.9m (£41.8m). Known for their iconic Candy Crush Saga, King's success on Android underscores the game's widespread appeal.

Moon Active, creators of the popular Coin Master, are a close second, with only a slight margin separating them from King.

Playrix holds the third position on Android, highlighting the success of their various "scape" series games, such as Gardenscapes and Homescapes.

With its various popular games like Words with Friends and Roblox Corporation, Zynga also find their spot in the top five for Android.

Rank Developer Revenue ($) Revenue (£) 1 King $50.9m £41.8m 2 Moon Active $48.2m £39.6m 3 Playrix $35.9m £29.5m 4 Zynga $21.2m £17.4m 5 Roblox Corporation $18.3m £15.0m 6 Garena International I $18.0m £14.8m 7 Supercell $14.1m £11.6m 8 Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. $12.6m £10.3m 9 Dream Games, Ltd. $12.4m £10.2m 10 Product Madness $12.1m £10.0m

The highest-rated phones for mobile gaming

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra & Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G - both 8.60 out of 10

When comparing the current most popular phones in the UK on their display size, maximum internal memory and battery capacity, Samsung’s 2 flagship models are tied for first place.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra & Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G sport a large 6.8-inch display, optimal for immersive gaming experiences. They both have 12 GB of internal memory, ensuring smooth gameplay, and a robust 5000 mAh battery, ensuring gamers can enjoy extended gaming sessions.

3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 & Fold4 - both 8.07 out of 10

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 & Fold4 tie for third place, showcasing the appeal of foldable technology in the gaming sector. While their specs closely match the Ultra series, the unique selling proposition is the foldable display, offering users an unparalleled gaming experience on a mobile device. The trade-off for this expansive screen is a slightly lower battery capacity.

Rank Brand Phone Display Size (in) Maximum Internal Memory Battery Capacity (mAh) Gaming Score /10 1 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 6.8 12 GB 5,000 8.6 1 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 6.8 12 GB 5,000 8.6 3 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 7.6 12 GB 4,400 8.07 3 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 7.6 12 GB 4,400 8.07 5 Samsung Galaxy A23 5G 6.6 8 GB 5,000 6.14 6 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 6.7 8 GB 4,441 5.97 6 Samsung Galaxy S23+ 6.6 8 GB 4,700 5.97 8 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 6.7 8 GB 3,700 4.56 8 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 6.7 8 GB 3,700 4.56 8 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 6.5 6 GB 4,500 4.56

Samsung models dominate the top ten, but one Apple model stands out. The recently released iPhone 15 Pro Max comes in sixth place, with a 6.7-inch display size, 8 GB of RAM and a 4441 mAh battery capacity.