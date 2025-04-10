Guarantor mortgages

A guarantor mortgage could allow a loved one to help you get onto the property ladder. Your guarantor will put their home or savings up as collateral, and will agree to step in if you're unable to meet your repayments.

Let our broker partner Mojo Mortgages help you compare your mortgage options. Mojo's experts have access to a wide range of lenders so can recommend deals that suit you and your circumstances.