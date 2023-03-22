What is the deposit unlock scheme?

The deposit unlock scheme is the first UK home ownership scheme of its type, as it was devised without any government involvement.
Created via a collaboration between The Home Builders Federation (HBF), Gallagher Reinsurers and a handful of mortgage lenders, it enables both first-time buyers and home movers to purchase new-build homes with just 5% deposit.
With the government’s Help to Buy scheme now closed to applicants in England and no direct replacements for the scheme planned outside of Wales, this scheme intends to replace some of the benefits for those looking to buy a new-build property.
Outside of the help to buy scheme, those looking to buy a new build home typically require around a 15% deposit in order to qualify for a mortgage. This is due to the ‘new build premium’, which refers to the higher cost of buying a brand new home, compared to a quicker than average decline in value, due to not being brand new when it is sold on.
The scheme allows buyers to select one of the homes assigned to the deposit unlock scheme by one of the 50 participating housebuilders across the UK with a 95% mortgage from one of the associated lenders.
It can be used to purchase both houses and flats with two bedrooms or more up to the value of £833,250, depending on your personal circumstances and ability to qualify for the relevant sized mortgage.
You can be a first-time buyer or buying a new home, but the scheme can only be used for your main and only home
You will need to meet all of the qualifying criteria for at least one of the participating lenders
You will not be able to borrow more than £750,000
You cannot own any second homes or buy-to-let properties on completion of the sale
You cannot buy any properties outside of those specifically assigned to the scheme
Anderson Design & Build
Anderson O&U
Ashberry Homes
Baker Estates
Barratt Homes
Barratt London
Bellway Homes
Bellway London
Bewley
Bloor Homes
Bovis Homes
Braidwater Limited
CALA Homes Limited
City & Country Homes
Countryside Properties
Crest Nicholson
Croudace Homes
Davidson Group
David Wilson Homes
Devine Homes
Edenstone Holdings
Edwards Homes
Fairview
Gleeson Build & Develop Limited
Hayfield Homes
Hill
Ilke Homes
Keepmoat Homes
Linden Homes
Mandale Homes
MCI
Miller Homes
MJ Gleeson PLC
Morris Homes
Morrish Homes
Nicholas King Homes
Norfolk Homes
Pat Munro Homes
Persimmon
Prospect Homes
Redrow
St Modwen Homes
Stonebond Group
Stonebridge Homes
Taylor Wimpey
Thakeham
Thomas Homes
Vistry Group
Weston Homes PLC
Wheeldon Brothers
Accord Mortgages
Nationwide Building Society
Newcastle Building Society
It is also expected that additional lenders will join the scheme in the coming months
Each of the three existing lenders at the time of writing offer some form of incentive as part of their deposit unlock products, such as free valuations or cashback, but offers are subject to change.
All deals are available exclusively via a mortgage broker, so you will not be able to go to any of the participating lenders directly for a deposit unlock mortgage.
Like any mortgage or home ownership scheme, whether or not they are the most suited to your needs will depend on your individual circumstances and exactly what you’re looking for. There are also both benefits and drawbacks, which will need to be considered alongside your goals and finances, before you make a decision:
You can buy a brand new house or flat with two or more bedrooms with just 5% deposit
You don’t need to be a first-time buyer (unlike the majority of home ownership schemes)
Regional price cap restrictions do not apply
There is no income limit for borrowers
New build properties use less energy than older homes, meaning lower utility bills
You can only choose scheme properties, which may not be in your preferred areas
There are currently only three lenders able to offer this type of mortgage, which limits your opportunity to qualify for a loan and may receive less competitive rates
New build homes lose value more quickly than pre-owned home, as you will pay a premium for it being brand new, which will no longer apply when you sell it
