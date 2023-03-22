What is the deposit unlock scheme? The deposit unlock scheme is the first UK home ownership scheme of its type, as it was devised without any government involvement. Created via a collaboration between The Home Builders Federation (HBF), Gallagher Reinsurers and a handful of mortgage lenders, it enables both first-time buyers and home movers to purchase new-build homes with just 5% deposit. With the government’s Help to Buy scheme now closed to applicants in England and no direct replacements for the scheme planned outside of Wales, this scheme intends to replace some of the benefits for those looking to buy a new-build property.

How does the deposit unlock scheme work? Outside of the help to buy scheme, those looking to buy a new build home typically require around a 15% deposit in order to qualify for a mortgage. This is due to the ‘new build premium’, which refers to the higher cost of buying a brand new home, compared to a quicker than average decline in value, due to not being brand new when it is sold on. The scheme allows buyers to select one of the homes assigned to the deposit unlock scheme by one of the 50 participating housebuilders across the UK with a 95% mortgage from one of the associated lenders. It can be used to purchase both houses and flats with two bedrooms or more up to the value of £833,250, depending on your personal circumstances and ability to qualify for the relevant sized mortgage. How to qualify for the deposit unlock scheme

You can be a first-time buyer or buying a new home, but the scheme can only be used for your main and only home

You will need to meet all of the qualifying criteria for at least one of the participating lenders You will not be able to borrow more than £750,000

You cannot own any second homes or buy-to-let properties on completion of the sale

You cannot buy any properties outside of those specifically assigned to the scheme

Nationwide Building Society

It is also expected that additional lenders will join the scheme in the coming months Each of the three existing lenders at the time of writing offer some form of incentive as part of their deposit unlock products, such as free valuations or cashback, but offers are subject to change. All deals are available exclusively via a mortgage broker, so you will not be able to go to any of the participating lenders directly for a deposit unlock mortgage. Should you use the deposit unlock scheme? Like any mortgage or home ownership scheme, whether or not they are the most suited to your needs will depend on your individual circumstances and exactly what you're looking for. There are also both benefits and drawbacks, which will need to be considered alongside your goals and finances, before you make a decision: