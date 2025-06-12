Your credit history plays an important part in the mortgage application process

Lenders will almost always request to look at your credit history when deciding whether to offer you the money you need to buy a house. It shows how reliable you’ve been when repaying your financial agreements in the past.

Having a good credit score can significantly benefit your mortgage application. It can lead to better interest rates, a wider choice of products and access to higher loan-to-value mortgages.

How does a credit score work when it comes to mortgages?

Your credit score is a number based on positive and negative factors in your credit history. Positive actions, such as being registered on the electoral roll at your current address, can contribute positively to your score. Conversely, negative actions like missing credit card payments, will likely lower it.

There are three main credit reporting agencies (CRAs) in the UK: Experian, TransUnion and Equifax. Each CRA maintains its own credit file on you and uses their own scoring system. Whilst their methods are broadly comparable, don’t be too surprised if there are variations in your scores across different organisations.

When you apply for a mortgage, lenders will obtain your credit report from each of the major agencies and combine them to develop their own credit overview. They use this information to assess the risk of lending to you.

It’s, therefore, useful to know and understand all of the information credit reference agencies hold about your prior to applying for a mortgage. A strong credit history can boost your chances of mortgage approval and could even secure you more favourable interest rates.