Compare Discount Mortgages | Uswitch

How do discount mortgages work?

Most mortgage deals offer you a discounted rate for an initial period of between two and five years, although some can last for up to 10 years.

Discount mortgages are variable rate mortgages with which you pay a fixed percentage less than the lender’s current SVR for the offer period. If the SVR rises or falls during that time, the rate you pay therefore changes accordingly.

Tracker mortgages, meanwhile, follow the trajectory of the Bank of England’s interest rates. They are very similar to SVR discount deals but rise and fall in line with the Bank of England base rate rather than your lender’s SVR.

When comparing discounted rate mortgage deals, it is therefore important to consider things such as how you think the economy will perform in the next few years and whether that will prompt the Bank of England to raise the base rate of interest most mortgage rates are based on.