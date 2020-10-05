Before you take out a mortgage, it’s important to make sure you’ve factored in all the fees involved in buying a home. They can vary widely, depending on the mortgage you choose and your personal circumstances.

Here are the most common costs associated with buying a home.

Deposit: Establishing how big a deposit you need is the first step to getting a mortgage.

Mortgage repayments: Your mortgage repayments depend on the size of your loan, your interest rate and the length of the mortgage.

Stamp duty: This is the tax usually charged on all properties worth over £125,000 if you’re already a homeowner and over £300,000 if you’re a first-time buyer.

Upfront mortgage fees: Before a mortgage is arranged, you need to calculate your mortgage fees.

Legal, estate agent and conveyancing costs: There are additional costs involved in buying a home, including legal, estate agent and conveyancing fees.

Ongoing and moving costs: Moving your belongings into your new home also involves costs, such as for delivery drivers, setting up new utilities, and buying furniture and white goods.

What deposit do I need for a mortgage?

To be eligible for a mortgage, you need a cash deposit. Most lenders require between 15% and 30% of the property’s value.

For example, if you’re looking to buy a home valued at £200,000, you probably

need an upfront deposit of between £30,000 and £60,000.

In most cases, a larger deposit gives you access to cheaper mortgage rates. However, whether or not you can get a mortgage also depends on your credit history and annual income, not just the size of your deposit.

If you would like to learn more about the different loan-to-value (LTV) ratios available on the market, these pages could help:

Mortgage repayments

How much you pay towards your mortgage each month depends on the size of your deposit, how much you’ve borrowed, the interest rate and the length of the term. It's worth bearing this all in mind when deciding on the size of your mortgage.

Increasing the term, say from 20 to 25 years, usually results in lower monthly repayments. But borrowing longer-term also means paying more interest overall.

For example, on a property valued at £200,000 with a deposit of £40,000, the monthly repayments over 10 years are likely to be between 70% and 90% higher than the repayments on a 20-year mortgage.

However, by spreading the cost over 20 years rather than 10, you’re likely to end up paying back a total of around 15% to 30% more.

How much is the stamp duty cost?

Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) usually applies to all residential properties valued over £125,000 if you’re already a homeowner. First-time buyers have stamp duty relief on properties costing £300,000 and under. Above these amounts, the rate you pay depends on the property value, and ranges from 2% to 12%.

So, under usual circumstances, if you’re already a homeowner, you would have to pay £5,000 stamp duty on a £250,000 property.

You can read more on Stamp Duty Land Tax rates to see which band your property is likely to fall into.