Compare the best children's savings accounts

A children’s savings account is very similar to a savings account for adults and they are offered by banks and building societies. It is also a good way to educate children about money and encourage them to save in the future.

In essence, it’s a simple and safe way to save for your child’s future, whether that’s saving for university fees or a deposit for their first house.

When choosing the most suitable savings account, think about your long-term savings goals for your child and whether the account ticks important boxes like accessibility, a good interest rate and whether it is easy to manage for yourself or your child.