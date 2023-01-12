Compare the best cash ISAs for over 60s

If you are looking for a safe place for your savings with some added benefits, then a cash ISA for over 60s is an option to consider.

ISA stands for Individual Savings Account and it was first introduced by the government in 1999 as a way of encouraging people to save. The government said that this type of savings account would avoid any income tax, but there would be a limit on how much you could save in one each year.

For example, in the 2022/23 tax year you can put up to £20,000 in a cash ISA. You’ll then be able to earn interest on this savings pot without paying any tax.