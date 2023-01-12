 Skip to main content
<Savings

Compare the best cash ISAs for over 60s

Find the right place for your savings if you are over 60
Platinum - savings - cash over 60s image - 4
Author
Lucinda O'Brien
Editor
James Andrews
Last updated
January 12, 2023

What is a cash ISA for over 60s?

If you are looking for a safe place for your savings with some added benefits, then a cash ISA for over 60s is an option to consider. 

ISA stands for Individual Savings Account and it was first introduced by the government in 1999 as a way of encouraging people to save. The government said that this type of savings account would avoid any income tax, but there would be a limit on how much you could save in one each year. 

For example, in the 2022/23 tax year you can put up to £20,000 in a cash ISA. You’ll then be able to earn interest on this savings pot without paying any tax.

Cash ISAs are low risk because it acts like a normal savings account."

How do cash ISAs for over 60s work?

Generally, a cash ISA for over 60s is very similar to a standard savings account but there are a few things you should consider before signing up. 

  • The money you make in interest in tax-free 

  • You can only pay into one cash ISA each year, but that doesn’t have to be the same account as you opened last year 

  • There is a limit on how much you can pay into the account, for example this tax year it’s £20,000 per person. 

The important part to remember with an ISA is that it works during the tax year, not the calendar year. This means the amount of money you can put in an ISA resets on April 6.

The average market value held in ISAs for the 65+ age group[1]
£46,090
fscs-logo
Is my money safe?
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) guarantees that the first £85,000 you have saved with a registered bank or building society (or first £170,000 for a joint account) will be safe even if the business goes bust.

Advantages and disadvantages of cash ISAs for over 60s

Advantages
You can access your money if you need to make a withdrawal
Your savings are protected by the FSCS (up to £85,000 per bank)
A partner or spouse can take on your ISA savings too as the allowance can be passed on without impacting their annual allowance
Disadvantages
High inflation means that your money could lose value
You can earn up to £1,000 interest tax free without an ISA if you are a basic taxpayer
You are limited by how much you can save in an ISA (£20,000)
Average interest earned on £10,000 over three years in different cash ISAs
Interest earned over three years if you had £10,000 in a cash ISA.

Source: Defaqto and Uswitch. Updated: December 14

The best cash ISAs for over 60s deals

We’ve compiled the best cash ISAs for over 60s deals currently on the market so you can see which provider might best suit your needs.

Editor’s pick
One of the highest interest rates for instant access cash ISA
Card
Earl Shilton Instant Access Cash ISA
Open with
£10
Interest rate
2.55% AER variable
Term
Instant access

No notice, penalty, or charge applies.

Show Details
Eligibility
Maximum Age
Unlimited
Minimum Initial Deposit
£10
Permanent UK Resident
YES
Rate Tiers
Gross rate
Including bonusExcluding bonus
2.55%2.55%
AER rate
Including bonusExcluding bonus
2.55%2.55%
Editor’s pick
One of the highest interest rates for notice cash ISA
Card
Mansfield 30 Day Notice Cash ISA (2nd Issue)
Open with
£1
Interest rate
2.2% AER variable
Term
Notice

Withdrawals and closure permitted subject to 30 days written notice or 30 days loss of interest on the amount withdrawn.

Show Details
Eligibility
Maximum Age
Unlimited
Minimum Initial Deposit
£1
Permanent UK Resident
YES
Rate Tiers
Gross rate
Including bonusExcluding bonus
2.2%2.2%
AER rate
Including bonusExcluding bonus
2.2%2.2%
Editor’s pick
One of the highest interest rates for regular saver cash ISA
Card
Vernon Regular Saver ISA
Open with
£25 to £500
Interest rate
3% AER variable on £25 to £25,000
Term
Regular saver

2 withdrawals are allowed during each period (1st April to 31st March) without notice or penalty. Any further withdrawals will mean that the annual interest rate bonus will not be payable on 31st March.

Show Details
Eligibility
Maximum Age
Unlimited
Minimum Initial Deposit
£25
Permanent UK Resident
YES
Rate Tiers
Gross rate
Including bonusExcluding bonus
3%2.2%
2.2%2.2%
AER rate
Including bonusExcluding bonus
2.2%3%
2.2%2.2%
The editorial team regularly checks and evaluates the top picks on this page, updating them at least fortnightly.

What are the alternatives to a cash ISA if you’re over 60?

Stocks and shares ISAs
Stocks and shares ISAs

Stocks and shares ISAs let you put money into shares and other investments without paying income tax or capital gains tax on growth. Returns could be far higher than with a cash ISA, but the value of your money could also fall if your investments perform poorly.

Standard savings accounts
Standard savings accounts

For standard savings accounts, your personal allowance applies and you won't pay tax on the first £1,000 of interest you earn if you're a basic rate taxpayer, although this drops to £500 if you're a higher rate taxpayer.

Fixed-rate bonds
Fixed-rate bonds

These are fixed-rate savings accounts that allow you to invest a large sum for a fixed period, for a guaranteed return. During the fixed period, you have no access to your funds.

What are the alternatives to a cash ISA if you’re over 60?
Stocks and shares ISAs
Stocks and shares ISAs

Stocks and shares ISAs let you put money into shares and other investments without paying income tax or capital gains tax on growth. Returns could be far higher than with a cash ISA, but the value of your money could also fall if your investments perform poorly.

Standard savings accounts
Standard savings accounts

For standard savings accounts, your personal allowance applies and you won't pay tax on the first £1,000 of interest you earn if you're a basic rate taxpayer, although this drops to £500 if you're a higher rate taxpayer.

Fixed-rate bonds
Fixed-rate bonds

These are fixed-rate savings accounts that allow you to invest a large sum for a fixed period, for a guaranteed return. During the fixed period, you have no access to your funds.

Investment ISAs put your capital at risk so this means you could get back less than you originally invested.

Discover Raisin UK

Raisin UK is a service that allows you to view and manage your savings in one place. It has a variety of partner banks offering fixed rate bonds, notice accounts and easy access savings accounts, with different term length and features. This makes it easy to find the savings account that’s right for you. 

An offer just for you 

As we have a paid partnership* with Raisin, it is offering a £30 bonus for anyone who registers for a Raisin UK Account and opens a savings account through their marketplace.

To be eligible you will need to meet the below deposit requirements:

  • Deposit amount is above £10,000 (if you open an easy access account, your lowest balance amount must remain above £10,000 for the first six months)

  • Term or duration of your account must be six months or more

  • You can only claim a maximum of one welcome bonus, and you can only receive this bonus by meeting these eligibility requirements

Please read Raisin UK's full terms and conditions to make sure you will be eligible.

*A paid partnership means that we may receive a small commission if you click on the deal and then purchase it.

Cash ISAs for over 60s FAQs

How does Uswitch choose its editor’s picks?

We know that the best deals are always changing, so the editorial team at Uswitch regularly checks the rates on this page and updates them at least fortnightly. To find the best deals we compare products by taking various factors into consideration, like the interest rate (AER), the balance needed to get the highest interest rate, minimum initial deposit, withdrawal conditions and the term of the account as applicable. These factors change subject to the category.

We use this system for the whole of the market covering nearly all, so you can get an overview of what the banks and credit unions are typically offering in the UK. All the banks featured are FSCS protected, so you can be reassured that your money is safe, provided it’s within the defined limits and regulations. To find out more about how FSCS looks after your money, visit fscs.org.uk.

How do I find the best cash ISA for over 60s?

It's worth looking around for the best cash ISA for over 60s by using our top picks and considering all the options in the market.

Remember, take the time to read all the terms and conditions before signing up so that you understand any restrictions that might be in place. 


Is my money safe in a cash ISA for over 60s?

Yes, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) is in place to ensure that your money is protected up to £85,000. For extra peace of mind, it’s best to check with your bank that they are covered by FSCS. 


How many ISAs can I have?

You can only pay into one cash and one stocks and shares ISA during the same tax year. 


Are my finances checked when I open a savings account?

No, they are not checked. This means you can still open an ISA if you have bad credit. 


Our latest guides

Browse our guides on savings accounts and find out how you can achieve your savings goals
A guide to top savings accounts and ISAs
A guide to top savings accounts and ISAs
When should I start saving into a pension?
When should I start saving into a pension?
The basics of Junior ISAs
The basics of Junior ISAs

About the author

Author imageLucinda O'Brien
Lucinda O'Brien
Lucinda O'Brien has spent the past 10 years writing and editing content for regional and national titles. She applies her industry knowledge to ensure readers can make confident financial decisions.
Didn't find what you were looking for?
Below you can find a list of our pages about different savings accounts :
Cash ISACash ISA for over 60sNotice savings accountsChildren's savings accountsFixed rate bondsJunior ISAsLifetime ISAStocks and shares ISA

Customer Reviews

Rated 4.7 out of 5
by 21,838 people
Uswitch of mobile phone contracts
Trust Pilot stars
So I was told about some very good Black Friday related deals on Uswitch and decided to take advantage of them. In order to take advantage obviously I had to switch from one provider to another. Having gone through the switching order process, I couldn't switch my numbers to the new provider, I have no new SIMs but I have a bill and billing date from the new provider! I can't contact the new mobile service provider as I don't have the SIMs and don't know the phone numbers! They ask for the pho...
nx u
Love using this site to find the best…
Trust Pilot stars
Love using this site to find the best deals. Saves many hours worth of work going through all the websites. However it doesnt include ALL the providers there are only the main stream ones such as Vodafone, Skye, BT etc if your looking at Internet
Jordan Dash
Lauren at Uswitch customer services was…
Trust Pilot stars
Lauren at Uswitch customer services was unbelievably helpful in providing me advice on contacting the electricity providers even though in my case Uswitch were not making any sale themselves.
Y GIlbert
References
1. Gov.uk annual savings statistics: The average ISA market value at the end of 2019 to 2020 in the 65 and over group was around £46,090