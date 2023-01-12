Compare the best junior ISAs

A junior ISA is an individual savings account specifically for anyone in the UK who is under 18. A junior ISA works in the same way as a normal ISA, as it is a tax-free savings account with a limit of how much can be saved in it each year. The allowance is slightly different for a junior ISA at £9,000 compared with £20,000.
Parents or legal guardians can pay into a junior ISA, and when the child turns 18 it automatically converts to an adult ISA. This retains its tax-free status as well as any interest you’ve built up throughout the years. On the child’s 18th birthday the money can then be accessed by them and spent as they wish.
The junior ISA allowance is reviewed every year by the UK government."
A junior ISA is a great way to start saving money for your child’s future. The money is locked away until they turn 18, so view this account as a long-term saving plan. Therefore, it could be used as a way to pay for university or a deposit for their first house.
However, the fact they can't access the money until they turn 18 might mean it isn't suitable for your child. The good news is there are other children's savings accounts available.
We’ve compiled three of the best junior stocks and shares ISA deals currently on the market, so you can see which provider might best suit your needs.
Capital at risk.
We’ve compiled three of the best junior cash ISA deals currently on the market so you can see which provider might best suit your needs.
Withdrawals and closure are not permitted before the investor's 18th birthday. Transfers out are permitted without notice or penalty.
|Gross rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|4.5%
|4.5%
|AER rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|4.5%
|4.5%
No withdrawals permitted until the investor's 18th birthday. Transfers are out permitted without notice or penalty.
|Gross rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|3.8%
|3.8%
|AER rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|3.8%
|3.8%
Withdrawals and closure not permitted before the investor's 18th birthday. Transfers out are permitted with no notice or penalty.
|Gross rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|3.75%
|3.75%
|AER rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|3.75%
|3.75%
There are two types of junior ISAs available for you to choose from. Bear in mind that you can only open one junior cash ISA and one junior stocks and shares ISA each year.
These are cash-based deposit savings accounts. Any money you save for your child is protected against dropping in value. In comparison to the junior stocks and shares ISA, this offers variable interest rates. Your child's money will always grow in value as long as the interest rate is above 0%.
This offers the potential for a greater return, but your child's money could also fall in value, so there is some risk attached. It also doesn’t offer variable or fixed interest rates. Instead, it offers you a return based on current stock market performance.
You can open a junior ISA account with your bank, building society or via an investment platform, but the best way to ensure you are getting the top rate is to compare deals from different providers.
It's a good idea to open a junior ISA for your child as soon as you can, as the earlier you start to save for your child, the longer the money has to grow.
Average interest added for junior cash ISA (2.86%). Source: Defaqto and Uswitch. Updated: December 11
We know that the best deals are always changing, so the editorial team at Uswitch regularly checks the rates on this page and updates them at least fortnightly. To find the best deals we compare products by taking various factors into consideration, like the interest rate (AER), the balance needed to get the highest interest rate, minimum initial deposit, withdrawal conditions and the term of the account as applicable. These factors change subject to the category.
We use this system for the whole of the market covering nearly all, so you can get an overview of what the banks and credit unions are typically offering in the UK. All the banks featured are FSCS protected, so you can be reassured that your money is safe, provided it’s within the defined limits and regulations. To find out more about how FSCS looks after your money, visit fscs.org.uk.
Unfortunately not. The account will not be accessible until your child turns 18 and then it becomes a standard ISA in their name and the money can be withdrawn.
You can only open a junior ISA on behalf of one child.
No, only a parent or legal guardian can open a junior ISA on behalf of their child. However, anyone can pay into a junior ISA if they wish to contribute to your child's future.
All children born between September 2002 and January 2011 had a Child Trust Fund (CTF) opened for them on their behalf with £250 added by the government. A CTF works differently from an ISA as the allowance runs from the child’s birthday to the next, rather than the tax year. The fees were also higher and the government topped up the parental contribution in a CTF, but they don’t do this for an ISA.
You can’t have both for your child, so if you would like an ISA instead you’ll need to transfer the existing CTF. In general, a junior ISA offers greater flexibility and there are lower charges.
You are only allowed to open one junior cash ISA and one junior stocks and shares ISA each year.
