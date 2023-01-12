Compare the best junior ISAs

A junior ISA is an individual savings account specifically for anyone in the UK who is under 18. A junior ISA works in the same way as a normal ISA, as it is a tax-free savings account with a limit of how much can be saved in it each year. The allowance is slightly different for a junior ISA at £9,000 compared with £20,000.

Parents or legal guardians can pay into a junior ISA, and when the child turns 18 it automatically converts to an adult ISA. This retains its tax-free status as well as any interest you’ve built up throughout the years. On the child’s 18th birthday the money can then be accessed by them and spent as they wish.