Compare the best fixed-rate bonds

A fixed-rate bond is a type of savings account that allows you to put your money away for a set amount of time. You aren’t able to take the money out or add more money during this time, but in exchange you are normally rewarded with a higher interest rate in comparison to other savings accounts.

You are also paid a fixed interest rate on the amount of money you put into the bond and this shouldn't be impacted if the Bank of England’s base rate changes.

Don’t forget - if you decide to access the money you will normally be penalised.