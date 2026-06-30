What is family travel insurance and how does it work?

Family travel insurance is a way of insuring multiple people under the same policy. Typically, it covers two adults who are living at the same address and their children.

Most providers offer family policies as either single-trip travel insurance, if you need it for one holiday, or as an annual policy, if you’re planning on taking multiple trips in a year.

Getting family travel insurance can save you time and money, taking away the need to buy multiple separate policies.

However, it can usually only be used for children who are under 18 (or 23 if they’re in full-time education). So, it’s worth checking your provider’s specific terms before you go ahead with your purchase.