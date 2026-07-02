Winter sports travel insurance quotes
Protect your winter getaway with the right winter sports travel insurance policy. Find out what's covered and what to look out for, and start saving today with Uswitch.
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What is winter sports travel insurance?
Winter sports cover is a specialist travel insurance add-on that can offer cover for activities out on the mountain and beyond. It can be useful if you plan on hitting the slopes, as a standard travel insurance policy doesn't typically protect you for any alpine-based sports.
It can cover emergency medical bills, theft or damage to winter sports equipment and if you miss out on activities due to piste closure.
This type of cover is beneficial if you're taking part in on-piste sports such as skiing and snowboarding or other winter activities like ice skating or tobogganing.
Do I need to buy a specific winter sports policy?
It's definitely worth considering if you're participating in winter sports activities. That's because most standard policies exclude activities like skiing and snowboarding by default, so you won't have cover in place.
If you sustain an injury on the slopes and you need emergency rescue, you could face significant medical bills. That's where a winter sports travel insurance add-on or standalone policy can help bridge the gap and offer you cover.
When it comes to travel insurance, you're not legally required to have a policy in place to travel like you are with car insurance in order to drive. However, if you're weight up whether or not you need a travel policy, the simple fact is for any holiday, having the right cover in place can help protect your trip, belongings and yourself should anything go wrong.
The same applies for having specialist winter sports cover in place. It's important to state, however, that when it comes to winter sports, not having the correct travel insurance in place can have repercussions. If you go on a winter sports holiday, but you only have a standard travel insurance policy in place, any potential claim you make may be rejected.
In most places, you don't legally need a specialist insurance policy to ski or snowboard. It is, however, a legal requirement if you plan on hitting the slopes in Italy, where third-party liability insurance is a necessity.
What does winter sports insurance cover?
Winter sports insurance bridges the gap to offer cover for alpine-based activities. Each insurer and policy is different, so it's important to read over insurance documents, as cover can vary. Generally, winter sports insurance can offer cover for:
- Medical and repatriation: Vital should anything go wrong while you're participating in winter sports. It can help cover rescue costs, hospital bills, and getting you home.
- Ski equipment/gear cover: If owned or hired equipment is lost, stolen, or damaged, you'll be financially protected (subject to limits).
- Piste closure: It goes without saying that weather can fluctuate out on the mountains. So, if adverse weather (e.g., lack of snow or too much snow) forces the closure of pistes for a minimum period, you're covered.
- Ski pack cover: You may be reimbursed for pre-booked lessons, lift passes, and hire costs if you can't use them due to illness or injury.
- Avalanche delay cover: Disrupted travel plans as a result of an avalanche may be covered, offering you protection against additional travel and accommodation costs.
In the eyes of insurers, 'winter sports' are activities that take place on snow or ice that carry a unique risk of personal injury or equipment damage. Each insurer is likely to have their own list of inclusions, but typically, most winter sports insurance policies offer cover for:
- Skiing
- Snowboarding
- Snowmobiling
- Ice skating
- Ice hockey
- Sledding
- Tobogganing
- Glacier walking
It's always important to check over a policy before you buy to ensure your planned activities are covered. Some insurers may offer cover for riskier winter sports, but it'll likely come at an extra cost.
What key exclusions should I watch out for?
Winter sports insurance can ensure you have adequate cover for activities on the slopes, but there are a few common exclusions to be aware of, including:
- Off-piste skiing/snowboarding: Unless explicitly covered, your winter sports insurance policy won't protect you if something happens while you're off-piste. Some policies may only offer cover off-piste under the supervision of an expert or guide.
- Not wearing a helmet: Some policies state you must wear a helmet while skiing or snowboarding, for example. Not following local safety rules can also invalidate your policy.
- Competitive or professional winter sports: Considered to be an increased risk compared to leisure participation, competing or participating in professional sports is typically excluded. You may be able to find cover through a specialist winter sports insurance policy.
- Leaving equipment unattended: You must store away owned or rented equipment securely when you're not actively using it. If you don't, and your equipment is stolen or lost, any claim you make may be rejected by your insurer.
- Undisclosed pre-existing medical conditions: During a travel insurance application you'll typically be asked to declare any pre-existing medical conditions. Insurers won't offer cover for claims relating to medical conditions if you don't specify any when you buy winter sports insurance.
- Going against FCDO advice: It's always worth checking the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) website for government-issued travel advice. If you travel against this advice, it can invalidate your travel insurance policy, and any claim you make could be rejected.
"The biggest pitfall for winter sports enthusiasts is the fine print around off-piste skiing. Most standard winter sports extensions only cover you on marked pistes. If you plan to venture into unmarked areas, you must check that your policy explicitly covers these activities and, often, that you are skiing with a qualified guide. Without this specific inclusion, a rescue or medical claim from an off-piste accident is almost certain to be denied."
How can I get cheap winter sports travel insurance?
Finding the best winter sports travel insurance policy for you depends on your own personal circumstances. When planning for your holiday, it's important to consider the destination you're heading to, how long you're going for and what level of cover you need.
But there are ways to reduce what you pay for a winter sports travel insurance policy, such as:
- Comparing quotes
Using price comparison websites, like Uswitch, can help you view travel insurance policies from a range of leading providers.
- Considering an annual multi-trip policy
If you're planning multiple winter sports holidays each year, an annual multi-trip policy might be more cost-effective in the long run.
- Adjusting your voluntary excess
Your policy excess is split between compulsory and voluntary excess. While you can't adjust compulsory excess, increasing your voluntary excess may reduce your monthly or annual premium.
- Tailoring your cover for what you need
Stripping away any unnecessary policy features, can help you save.
Should I choose a single trip or annual policy?
It largely rests on whether you have multiple winter sports getaways planned over the course of a year.
If you're only planning one alpine-based holiday, it usually makes sense to only buy winter sports cover as a single-trip travel policy.
However, if you have multiple trips planned over a 365-day span, a multi-trip travel insurance policy can work out to be a far more cost-effective option. In most cases, it may even work out cheaper compared to buying multiple single-trip policies.
It's still worth comparing different policies and quotes, though. Some multi-trip policies include a limit on the total number of days you're allowed to participate in winter sports (e.g., 17 or 24 days).
It requires some groundwork, but ultimately, you should end up with a winter sports travel insurance policy that covers what you need it to at a satisfactory price.
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