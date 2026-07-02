Do I need to buy a specific winter sports policy?

It's definitely worth considering if you're participating in winter sports activities. That's because most standard policies exclude activities like skiing and snowboarding by default, so you won't have cover in place.

If you sustain an injury on the slopes and you need emergency rescue, you could face significant medical bills. That's where a winter sports travel insurance add-on or standalone policy can help bridge the gap and offer you cover.

When it comes to travel insurance, you're not legally required to have a policy in place to travel like you are with car insurance in order to drive. However, if you're weight up whether or not you need a travel policy, the simple fact is for any holiday, having the right cover in place can help protect your trip, belongings and yourself should anything go wrong.

The same applies for having specialist winter sports cover in place. It's important to state, however, that when it comes to winter sports, not having the correct travel insurance in place can have repercussions. If you go on a winter sports holiday, but you only have a standard travel insurance policy in place, any potential claim you make may be rejected.

In most places, you don't legally need a specialist insurance policy to ski or snowboard. It is, however, a legal requirement if you plan on hitting the slopes in Italy, where third-party liability insurance is a necessity.