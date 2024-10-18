Your cookie preferences

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.

Select cookie preferences

Skip to main content

Popular Search Terms

Natalie Mathie author headshot

Natalie Mathie

Energy expert | Spokesperson

About the expert

Background

Natalie has spent the past decade working on consumer-facing websites and apps, and is passionate about sharing advice and building products that help people with the day-to-day management of their homes. With a particular interest in the energy sector, Natalie and her team built Utrack by Uswitch, our energy-tracking app that connects to your smart meter to help you find ways to use less energy at home to save on your bills.

When she's not mulling over ways to improve digital products, Natalie can be found baking sweet treats for her colleagues or walking her way around all of North London with her dog.

On maternity leave until 2025

Comments On

  • Energy saving tips
  • Energy usage trends
  • The Uswitch app