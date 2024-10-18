Natalie Mathie

Background

Natalie has spent the past decade working on consumer-facing websites and apps, and is passionate about sharing advice and building products that help people with the day-to-day management of their homes. With a particular interest in the energy sector, Natalie and her team built Utrack by Uswitch, our energy-tracking app that connects to your smart meter to help you find ways to use less energy at home to save on your bills.

When she's not mulling over ways to improve digital products, Natalie can be found baking sweet treats for her colleagues or walking her way around all of North London with her dog.

On maternity leave until 2025