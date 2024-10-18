Your cookie preferences

Richard Neudegg author headshot

Richard Neudegg

Regulatory expert | Spokesperson

About the expert

Background

Richard is the Director of Regulation at Uswitch. His passion lies within ensuring the communications, energy and personal finance markets are competitive so that consumers are empowered to get the best possible deal. His expertise in consumer and market regulation with Uswitch is unrivalled, having extensive experience in the communications industry, including having previously worked for the sector’s regulator.

Richard is committed to ensuring informative and consistent updates are communicated to consumers so that they are kept aware of any changes within the industry that may have an impact on them.

Outside the world of regulation and switching Richard is a keen cook and beginner gardener. Richard also is a fan of the Eurovision Song Contest, taking it slightly too seriously when hosting viewing parties.

Comments On

  • Regulation (Energy, broadband, financial services, mobiles)
  • CMA / Ofgem / FCA / Ofcom
  • Competition / remedies / consumer complaints