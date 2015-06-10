Vodafone broadband and home phone deals start at £5 per month

Standard price

(available to non Vodafone customers later in the year) Existing Vodafone Mobile customers ADSL (up to 17Mbps)

(18 months contract) £10.00 £5.00

(£2.50 for 12 months) Fibre 38Mbps

(18 months contract) £20.00 £15.00

(£7.50 for 12 months) Fibre 76Mbps

(18 months contract) £25.00 £20.00

(£10 for 12 months) Broadband usage Unlimited Unlimited Calls Evening & Weekend included (landline calls) Evening & Weekend included (landline calls)

Vodafone Pay monthly Red customers: Anytime & Mobile 300 mins as well Line rental £16.99

Or Line Rental Saver £163.10 – 12 months upfront for 20% discount £16.99

Or Line Rental Saver £163.10 – 12 months upfront for 20% discount Online security F-Secure SAFE free for 6 months (up to 5 devices) and then just £39.99 a year (RRP £79.99) F-Secure SAFE free for 6 months (up to 5 devices) and then just £39.99 a year (RRP £79.99)

Existing Vodafone customers will be able to sign up for home broadband and home phone deals starting from £5 per month, it has been confirmed, as the company's strategy to shore up its mobile phone business with extra services comes into sharper focus.

Customers who aren’t already with Vodafone for their mobile phone can sign up for the just-announced broadband service from £10 per month, which will be available 'in the next few weeks'.

Dubbed Vodafone Connect, the telecoms giant’s broadband service offers speeds of up to 76mbps and is based on Vodafone’s own fibre optic network. This passes 20 million UK homes, with plans to extend its reach to 22 million in the next few months.

A slower 38Mbps broadband option is also available, as well as the aforesaid £5/£10 per month entry-level ADSL product with a headline speed of up to 17Mbps. To get a close look at the price points, check out the table above.

In what looks to be a fairly soft launch, Vodafone customers in Manchester, Berkshire and parts of Hampshire, and parts of Surrey and Essex, Hertfordshire and Yorkshire will be able to add Vodafone Connect to their bundle in the next few weeks. A wide-scale launch is scheduled for the summer.

Dovetailing with its mobile offering, Vodafone broadband customers will be provided with a router they can control remotely via a smartphone app via a feature called Beam.

The router also enables family members to 'supercharge' devices with its Boost function and give their gadget priority over others being used in the household.

Commenting on Vodafone's move, Ewan Taylor-Gibson, broadband expert at Uswitch.com, said: “The roll out is tentative, starting with Manchester and some of the Home Counties, and is initially limited to existing Vodafone mobile customers.

"It’s evident that Vodafone has grand plans for bundled services - which are all the rage among telecoms providers right now.

“But the multiplay market is already heavily competitive, and gimmicks like ‘Boost’ and ‘Beam’, while innovative and fun, are unlikely to lure customers away from other providers."

Taylor-Gibson added: “Vodafone is offering a fibre service right off the bat, throwing in a free router, slashing the price by half for the first 12 months and promoting its Easy Switching service - showing awareness that one of the biggest barriers to switching is the fear of being left without any internet at home.

“But although its pricing is competitive, it’s not the cheapest and for now, at least, its service is not widely available.”