Dear BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media...

What is One Touch Switch?

One Touch Switch is meant to be the answer to simpler switching between broadband providers.

Once it is rolled out, broadband customers won't ever need to tell their current provider that they are moving to a new one. All you'd need to do is sign up to your new provider, and they will cancel your current contract for you.

This is already the case for millions of people who stick with brands using the Openreach broadband network. But this ruling would mean this also works for providers with different networks, like Virgin Media, or full fibre providers like Hyperoptic and Gigaclear.

How does switching broadband work currently?

For many people, switching providers is already very easy. Many brands use the same nationwide Openreach broadband network, which means you can swap between them without your actual home connection needing to be changed or installed.

So if you've only ever switched between providers like BT, Sky, TalkTalk, Vodafone, Plusnet and NOW Broadband, you don't need to contact your old provider because they all operate on the same network.

However, it's currently a little more complicated when your switch involves different broadband networks.

For example, Virgin Media runs its own network that uses completely different infrastructure to Openreach. So if you wanted to switch from an Openreach provider to Virgin, you'd have to reach out to both to make sure the switch takes place.

This is also the case if you want to switch to a full fibre-only network, like the ones owned by alternative providers Hyperoptic, Gigaclear or CityFibre. If you're moving from Openreach's slower part-fibre network to this faster one, both brands need to be informed.

One Touch Switch will finally put an end to that. It'll mean switching will only ever involve signing up to your new provider - regardless of which network it uses.

Why has Uswitch published an open letter to providers?

With two missed deadlines, broadband customers have already been disappointed twice while waiting for One Touch Switch.

We’re calling for an end to the delays with our open letter - urging the biggest broadband providers, BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media, to stick to the new date and make sure there are no further delays.

Can I still switch my broadband provider?

Yes. Millions of people switch their broadband each year, and your options are only growing. Faster, more reliable full fibre is now available to more than half of UK homes, and providers are always putting on great offers to new customers.

And even if switching between networks involves a little bit more admin, it's almost always worth it to get a broadband deal that's cheaper, faster or both.

Our best broadband deals Search on Uswitch to find the right broadband package for you. Compare broadband deals

Written by: Max Beckett

Published: 14th March 2024