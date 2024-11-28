Black Friday 2024 is well underway, and many broadband providers have already launched some of their best offers on their broadband packages for a limited time only.

Most of the big UK providers, including BT, Sky, Virgin Media, Plusnet, NOW Broadband, and more, have announced huge discounts and high-value gift cards on their deals this November.

Plus, with full fibre now available to more than two-thirds of the country, now might be the best time to grab a very good deal on a much better broadband connection. Full fibre is now priced quite similarly to older, slower part-fibre deals, so you could significantly upgrade your broadband for an even cheaper price this Black Friday.

So if you last switched broadband a couple of Black Fridays ago, you'll likely now be free to change providers and save money once again. Here's our selection of Black Friday 2024 deals that are available right now.