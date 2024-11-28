Black Friday 2024 is well underway, and many broadband providers have already launched some of their best offers on their broadband packages for a limited time only.
Most of the big UK providers, including BT, Sky, Virgin Media, Plusnet, NOW Broadband, and more, have announced huge discounts and high-value gift cards on their deals this November.
Plus, with full fibre now available to more than two-thirds of the country, now might be the best time to grab a very good deal on a much better broadband connection. Full fibre is now priced quite similarly to older, slower part-fibre deals, so you could significantly upgrade your broadband for an even cheaper price this Black Friday.
So if you last switched broadband a couple of Black Fridays ago, you'll likely now be free to change providers and save money once again. Here's our selection of Black Friday 2024 deals that are available right now.
Note: All of these deals are subject to availability in your area. You will need to input your postcode and address to see if your home is covered by their provider's network.
Deal information is correct at the time of writing on 28 November 2024.
Uswitch exclusive Black Friday broadband deals
There are a number of broadband deals that are exclusively available on Uswitch this Black Friday. So if any of the following deals look suited to you and your household, you can only get them with us for the time they are available.
Here are three selected exclusive Black Friday broadband deals that are only available through Uswitch.
Vodafone has added a great-value Uswitch exclusive Black Friday offer to its Fibre 2 deal this November. It's discounted the monthly price and added a £105 voucher that you'll receive three months after you sign up.
Offering 67Mbps for just £22 a month with no setup cost, this goes down to an effective monthly price of £17.63 once you take the £105 off the total cost of the contract.
Given that this is a part-fibre deal, it's also available to 97% of the UK. So it's very likely you'll be able to get it at your home - and you can only get it with Uswitch.
BT has significantly reduced the price of its Fibre 2 broadband deal with Black Friday, and added a £60 BT rewards card to spend on more of its products too.
At £29.99 a month with no setup cost, this reward card brings the effective monthly price of the deal to £27.49, which is much cheaper for this package than at many other times of the year. This offer is only available through Uswitch, so you won't find it on any other comparison site.
This deal is also available to the vast majority of the country, as it relies on a part-fibre connection. So you likely won't have to worry about whether you can get it at your home.
- £100 voucher
Hyperoptic is a full fibre-only provider that mostly supplies broadband in flat blocks and urban areas, so you'd have to check if it's available where you live before signing up. But it has an excellent reputation for fair pricing, and it puts on some very good value deals every Black Friday. So if Hyperoptic's network is available at your home, it's a very worthy option for your next broadband provider.
This year, Hyperoptic is offering its 150Mb broadband deal for just £17.99 a month over a 24-month contract. But it's also adding a £100 gift voucher for anyone who signs up during this Black Friday period.
Taking the gift voucher value off this monthly price, the effective monthly cost for this deal is just £13.82. That's incredibly good value for an ultrafast broadband deal, and it's only available through Uswitch for this specific time.
Broadband and TV Black Friday bundles
Black Friday is a great time to combine your broadband and TV into a single, bundled package.
Combining both services with the same provider is a good way to save money all throughout the year, but during Black Friday, providers make them available for some unmissable prices.
So if you're currently paying separate providers for your broadband and TV, Black Friday 2024 could be a great time to find a new broadband and TV deal, if you're ready to switch.
Here are four broadband and TV deals that are available this Black Friday 2024.
- £40 voucher
- Most Popular Broadband Provider
- 3 months free Disney+ Standard
- 3 months free Disney+ Standard
Broadband-only Black Friday deals
A broadband-only deal is likely your best bet to find the cheapest Black Friday offers this November. These deals simply provide a broadband connection and no extra services to pay for, like home phone or TV add-ons.
Providers often reserve their cheapest Black Friday offers for broadband-only packages. So, if you're looking to save as much money as you can and you don't want to pay extra for premium TV services, you might find these deals best for you.
Take a look at our selection.
- £80 bill credit
- 3 months free Disney+ Standard
- £55 Plusnet reward card
- Broadband Provider of the Year
- £65 voucher
- Alternative Broadband Provider of the Year
How switching is now easier than ever
Not only is Black Friday a great time to find an excellent deal on your next broadband package but the switching process has recently been improved to make it quicker and simpler than ever.
Ofcom recently put new rules in place that mean you only need to get in touch with your new provider to make the switch happen. No more calling your old provider to cancel your existing contract too.
This was already the case for many customers switching to another provider on the same broadband network (such as Openreach), but this new ruling now applies if you want to switch to a different network too.
This means if you want to switch to Virgin Media or a new full fibre provider, that uses a different broadband network to Openreach, you only need to make the switch to your new provider. They'll organise the rest with your old one.