Uswitch has announced the winners of its 2024 Telecoms Awards, including a number of high-profile broadband and TV honours.

This year, Plusnet has seen its best performance in the Uswitch Telecoms Awards yet. It's taken an incredible four broadband-related accolades, including the coveted Broadband Provider of the Year.

Each year, we survey over 24,000 broadband customers and 12,000 TV subscribers to learn which brands are favoured the most in the UK for different parts of a telecoms service. We also ask 16 industry expert judges to highlight the leading industry products and trends of the year.

Find out all the results from the broadband and TV categories in the 2024 Uswitch Telecoms Awards.

Plusnet wins Broadband Provider of the Year

For the second year running, value-focused broadband provider Plusnet has won the headline broadband prize in the Uswitch Telecoms Awards.

It emerged as the favourite amongst all of the UK's biggest providers in our nationwide survey, being particularly highlighted for its consistent, reliable service and attentive customer care.

Plusnet often receives some of the fewest complaints to Ofcom in its quarterly rankings - it regularly receives below the average rate of complaints across the industry. And since these complaints often result from internet connection faults and outages, it shows Plusnet is well-regarded for both reliability and value - something not all providers can claim.

Plusnet also wins for reliability, value and customer service

Given all the reasons that placed Plusnet at the top of this year's provider rankings, it comes as no surprise that it also took home the Uswitch Telecoms Awards for: Best Value for Money Provider, Best Provider for Customer Service and Most Reliable Broadband Provider.

Plusnet truly swept the Uswitch Awards categories this year. It's showed that offering a supportive, consistent service will always win votes, but it means that much more when it's affordable too.

Community Fibre wins Best Alternative Broadband Provider

London-based full fibre broadband provider Community Fibre finished first place in our customer survey of smaller broadband providers in 2024.

Famed in the UK's capital for ultra-affordable, ultra-reliable, ultrafast broadband, this alternative provider has some of the lowest broadband prices available in the metropolitan area. Its speed compared to its monthly charge makes it an exceptional option for those who can receive its services.

Adding its excellent Trustpilot rating of 4.7 out of 5 Community Fibre is a great example of what an alternative provider can offer compared to the larger brands.

Since it owns its own broadband network, it can deliver a trustworthy connection for a fraction of the price. Customers in its coverage area can count themselves lucky to receive such a great service for such great value.

Sky wins Most Popular Broadband Provider

Even with all of Plusnet's highly-rated features, it couldn't match Sky to become the UK's most popular large broadband provider of the year.

There are many reasons that Sky would win this category. For one, its reputation for TV content is unparalleled across the UK - millions of customers enjoy not only its extensive Entertainment package, which comes as standard, but also its premium channels like Sky Sports and Sky Atlantic. It's one of best offerings in the business if you're an avid watcher of TV shows, film or sports.

Coupling this with Sky's trusted broadband service, which offers speeds all the way from 35Mbps to 900Mbps, customers get a lot of flexibility when choosing their Sky plan. It's always convenient to have multiple levels to choose from so you can tailor your package best to your needs.

Tripling this with Sky's consistently excellent performance in the Ofcom complaints rankings, where it has received the fewest complaints out of the big providers for years, it's clear to see why the provider is popular in the eyes of UK customers.

Here's the full list of broadband and TV winners and runners up from this year's Uswitch Telecoms Awards:

Award Winner Highly Commended Decided by Broadband Provider of the Year Plusnet EE Public choice Alternative Broadband Provider of the Year Community Fibre Hyperoptic Public choice Best Provider for Customer Service Plusnet EE Public choice Best Value for Money Broadband Provider Plusnet EE Public choice Most Reliable Broadband Provider Plusnet BT Public choice Most Popular Broadband Provider Sky Vodafone Public choice Best Telecoms Bundle Provider EE Sky Judges' choice Best TV Content Disney+ Netflix Judges' choice Best Telecoms Innovation EE* Fibrus** Judges' choice * EE won for its 'New EE' premium Wi-Fi features ** Fibrus was Highly Commended for its Total Home Wi-Fi package