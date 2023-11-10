Black Friday is a great opportunity to secure limited-time deals on broadband & TV. And the good news is many providers have already launched their promotions for this November ahead of the official day on the 24th.

From BT to Sky to Plusnet to TalkTalk, here are our best Black Friday broadband and TV deals announced so far this week.

Note: all deals are correct at the time of publishing this page.

Our top Black Friday broadband deal picks

Here are our selected early Black Friday deals so far.

1. Sky Superfast Broadband

Sky Superfast Broadband Black Friday Deal £70 voucher Contract length 18 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost No setup cost Average speed* 61Mb Per month £25 See deal Black Friday Deal

Sky is offering a brilliant Black Friday deal on its Sky Superfast Broadband package, available from today, November 10th to November 16th.

For just £25 per month, customers can enjoy fast broadband speeds and a seamless online experience streaming and gaming for the whole household. As a bonus, Sky is offering a £70 gift voucher to spend online, adding even more value to this fantastic offer. Plus, the deal has no setup fee, making it an ideal time to upgrade your internet connection.

Whether you're a streaming enthusiast, gamer, or remote worker, Sky Superfast Broadband has you covered, and with this limited-time deal, there's never been a better time to make the switch.

2. BT Fibre 2

Looking for a high-performance, reliable broadband solution? Look no further than this Black Friday deal for BT Fibre 2, available from November 10th to December 7th. This deal is free for the first 1-3 months, and after the initial period, you can enjoy consistent speeds for just £35.99 per month. That’s over £100 off the total cost of the contract.

And as a special perk, BT is sweetening the deal with a £50 BT Reward Card, which makes the effective monthly cost of this deal just £29.41. What's more, the offer comes with no setup fee, simplifying the transition to faster and more reliable internet. Don't miss out on this great-value offer with BT Fibre 2.

Shell Energy Broadband Black Friday deals

Shell Energy Broadband has a great Superfast Fibre Plus Black Friday deal, available for a limited time from November 6th to November 19th.

Shell Energy Superfast Fibre Plus Broadband Black Friday Deal £90 voucher Contract length 12 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost £9.95 Average speed* 67Mb Per month £23.99 See deal Black Friday Deal

This 12-month contract comes with an average download speed of 67Mbps, ensuring that your internet connection can keep up with your whole household’s demands.

For just £23.99 per month, you can gain access to fast, reliable broadband that is perfect for multiple people to stream, game online and work from home at the same time.

As a special bonus, Shell Energy is offering a generous £90 voucher, which is nearly four months’ worth of monthly payments ready to spend online. There’s a small upfront cost for this deal is £9.95, but considering all the extra value you get with the gift card, the deal is still very enticing.

Virgin Media Black Friday deals

Want to combine home entertainment and ultrafast connectivity? With Virgin Media's Black Friday special offer on its Bigger Combo Bundle, you can.

Available for purchase until the 27th of November, this all-inclusive package brings you 190+ TV channels, ensuring there's something for every member of the family.

The star of the show is Virgin’s ultrafast fibre broadband with an impressive average speed of 264Mbps. Experience lightning-fast downloads, smooth streaming, and lag-free online gaming – all at your fingertips. Plus, with the additional three months free, you get a head start on enjoying the full range of services.

After the complimentary period, continue to enjoy this package for just £39.50 a month, making it a viable option for those who crave both variety and speed in their home entertainment.

Find Virgin Media's Bigger Combo Bundle Black Friday offer on its provider page.

Sky Black Friday deals

Another standout deal from Sky is its Sky Sports, Sky Stream & Netflix with Superfast Broadband, available until November 30th.

Sky Stream, Sky Sports, Netflix & Superfast Broadband Black Friday Deal Contract length 18 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost No setup cost Average speed* 61Mb Per month £54 See deal Black Friday Deal

This all-in-one package combines Sky's new streaming TV box, Netflix access and the supreme Sky Sports package with the seamless connectivity of its popular Superfast Broadband connection.

For £54 per month for all this, you can get access to Sky Sports for just £10 per month more than its standard broadband and TV offering.

More Sky Black Friday deals:

Sky Ultrafast Broadband Black Friday Deal £80 voucher Contract length 18 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost No setup cost Average speed* 145Mb Per month £29 See deal Black Friday Deal Sky Superfast Broadband + WiFi Max Black Friday Deal £70 voucher Contract length 18 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost No setup cost Average speed* 61Mb Per month £31.50 See deal Black Friday Deal Sky Ultrafast Plus Broadband Black Friday Deal £80 voucher Contract length 18 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost No setup cost Average speed* 500Mb Per month £35 See deal Black Friday Deal Sky Ultrafast Broadband + WiFi Max Black Friday Deal £80 voucher Contract length 18 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost No setup cost Average speed* 145Mb Per month £35.50 See deal Black Friday Deal

Black Friday deals from alternative broadband providers

There’s a growing number of alternative broadband network providers (known as ‘altnets’), who often emerge in response to gaps or deficiencies in the services provided by mainstream broadband providers. They often prioritise factors like customer-focused services, community needs, affordability, and local control over the mass rollout of their connections.

If you live in an area where altnets operate, you have a great opportunity to secure a fast and reliable connection at a much cheaper price than what the big brands offer. Here are some Black Friday altnet broadband deals that are worth considering:

Gigaclear Ultrafast 500 Broadband

Available from November 1st to November 30th on an 18-month contract, it combines staggering speeds, at an affordable price.

At the heart of this deal is the extraordinary average broadband speed of 469Mbps. This means that whether you're streaming your favourite content in 4K, playing an intense online gaming session, or participating in data-intensive work tasks, Gigaclear ensures a seamless and uninterrupted experience for everyone at home.

What makes this deal even more remarkable is its affordability. For just £19 per month with no set-up fee, subscribers gain access to Gigaclear's technology without breaking the bank. The commitment to providing ultrafast internet at such a competitive price makes this offer a game-changer in the broadband landscape.

Just keep in mind that this deal won’t be widely available. Gigaclear is mostly prominent in the East of England, so if you live in that area you should definitely see if you can access Gigaclear’s network.

Find Gigaclear's Ultrafast 500 deal on its provider page.