Sky Go launches on Amazon Fire

Sky TV has announced its popular Sky Go app is now available on Amazon Fire tablets, meaning more customers can now catch the best of the festive TV schedule while on the move.

The app, which has already been released on a number of mobile platforms, allows customers to choose from as many as 70 entertainment channels, including Sky 1, Sky Atlantic and MTV, as well as an extended library of Sky Box Sets.

Customers with the Sky Movies Pack can also choose from over 1,000 box office hits. Titles currently available, or coming soon, include Big Hero 6, Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water.

Sport is also a big part of the festive period and there are plenty of events to enjoy, including live Barclays Premier League, the William Hill World Darts Championship and England’s test cricket tour of South Africa.

Luke Bradley-Jones, Sky’s Director of TV Products, commented: “It’s brilliant that Amazon Fire tablets are now compatible with Sky Go in time for the great line-up of TV this December.

"There’s something for everyone to watch including Cinderella for princes and princesses, Geordie Shore for reality TV addicts and the World Darts Championship for those with a competitive spirit. And Sky Go is set to get even better in 2016, with more great content, and a series of exciting updates.”

Steve Rabuchin, Vice President, Amazon Appstore, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Sky to the Amazon ecosystem and we look forward to working with the Sky team in future.”