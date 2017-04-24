Plusnet launches 6-month fibre broadband offer

Plusnet is offering customers six months free FTTC fibre broadband, with speeds of up to 38Mbps.

Subscribers can also benefit from upload speeds of up to 1.9Mbps, as well as unlimited broadband usage.

The deal also includes a free wireless router, plus parental controls and UK-based customer support.

The 18-month contract costs £14.99 a month after the initial six-month period has passed, as well as £16.99 line rental.

However, line rental costs will go up to £17.99 from September 2016, which means pre-paying for the year as soon as possible could be more cost-effective in the long run, as it equates to a monthly equivalent of £15.49.

Source: ISPreview.co.uk