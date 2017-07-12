BT TV customers get access to some new Sky Sports channels

A new deal agreed between BT and Sky will ensure that BT TV customers can continue receiving some premium sports content from Sky, ending fears that the satellite broadcaster's channels would disappear from BT's platform altogether.

ISP Review reports that the two companies have reached an agreement that will allow BT TV users to access two of Sky's new channels, named Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Extra.

These are part of a revamped look for Sky Sports, which will see its traditional numbered channels replaced with a selection of ten new channels.

Each will focus on a different sport, such as cricket, golf and football. Sky customers are able to select which of these they want to subscribe to on an individual or bundled basis.

At present, BT TV customers are able to access the full Sky Sports package by subscribing through BT, at costs starting from £22.99 a month for standard definition, or £27.99 per month for HD content plus a £20 activation fee.

However, with Sky's move to unbundle and rebrand its packages, there were fears Sky Sports would no longer be available.

While it does not appear at this stage as though BT TV users will be able to access the same full range of channels as Sky customers, they will be still able to enjoy a wide selection of sports.

Sky Sports Main Event will be the home of live Premier League football, as well as international qualifiers, England Test cricket, F1, international rugby union, golfing majors and the World Darts Championship, among other major sporting occasions.

Sky Sports Extra, meanwhile, will show live Premier League matches when they clash with other live content being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.