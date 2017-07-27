Sky Soundbox speaker unveiled to deliver "powerful and immersive sound" to TV viewers

Sky is to unveil a new all-in-one sound system that will offer TV viewers "powerful and immersive sound".

Developed in partnership with Devialet, the Sky Soundbox has been designed to "take the TV viewing experience to the next level" and put "the viewer at the heart of the action".

Indeed, the single compact speaker unit is said to offer audio quality that "surpasses many of the best home cinema systems available today".

This is achieved by combining six woofers and three full-range speakers in one device and using the walls in the home to reflect ambient sound around the room.

The device also delivers excellent power and bass depth, offering spatial surround sound and an immersive 360 ? experience without the need for a subwoofer or extra speakers.

Stephen van Rooyen, Chief Executive Officer of Sky UK and Ireland, commented: "Sound is a vital part of visual storytelling, whether you’re watching the season finale of your favourite drama, or an epic Premier League clash.

"That’s why we’ve partnered with audio industry leaders Devialet to launch Sky Soundbox and take the TV experience to the next level for our customers."

Van Rooyen stated that great TV deserves equally great sound and hailed the Sky Soundbox as the equivalent of Ultra HD in the home audio field.

Quentin Sanni, Chief Executive of Devialet, added that it is very proud to be partnering with Sky on the Soundbox and helping it offer "immersive, fully integrated sound" to TV subscribers.

"Sound is the future of television," he said.

"This first partnership illustrates our ability to pursue Devialet’s vision to enable revolutionary experiences through audio, and bring them to the widest number of people through partnerships with like-minded companies who are looking to challenge the status quo."

The Sky Soundbox will work with standalone TVs, Sky+ and Sky Q and automatically refines the audio to suit the type of programme a person is watching.

This is made possible by its dynamic volume management, which analyses incoming audio in realtime and adjusts volume levels to ensure clarity.

Users will also be able to select various modes manually to tweak the sound to their individual needs, so they can enhance the dialogue if they wish or decrease the bass frequencies if they are watching late at night.

The Sky Soundbox will be rolled out in autumn and cost £799, although current and new Sky customers can get it for £299, while it will be priced at £249 for new and existing Sky Q Multiscreen customers.

Meanwhile, Sky has confirmed that it is introducing Dolby Atmos to Sky Q for customers who have already invested in a home cinema or compatible AV system.

The company believes it will enhance the live sport experience with "breathtaking, moving audio that flows all around the viewer, even overhead, immersing them in the action and creating cinema-quality sound at home."

Sky stated that subscribers will "soon able to enjoy the full capabilities of their speakers with Sky Q", which it said forms part of its commitment to delivering "the best quality home entertainment experience."