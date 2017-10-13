EE unveils "the UK’s fastest 4G Wi-Fi device" - The NETGEAR Nighthawk M1

EE has launched the NETGEAR Nighthawk M1 - which is it is billing as the fastest 4G Wi-Fi device in the UK.

This is the latest addition to its range of 4G Wi-Fi routers and is capable of connecting up to 20 devices over superfast Wi-Fi.

As a result, EE believes it could be ideal for people who like to multitask online or share their connection.

Users can also connect an external hard drive, a microSD card or a USB drive to the Nighthawk M1 to turn it into an on-the-go media hub for streaming TV programmes and films to different connected devices.

The product can be controlled via an intuitive app which features parental controls, so parents can restrict their children's online activities to keep them safe.

Other features include a data usage meter and a 5040mAh battery, which means it can charge mobile devices through an integrated USB board.

Sharon Meadows, Director of Devices at EE, commented: "Not only do we offer the UK’s biggest 4G network, we’re also able to offer our customers the fastest mobile upload and download speeds with more capacity than any other network.

"So only on EE will customers be able to get the most out of the blisteringly fast speeds and advanced capabilities the NETGEAR Nighthawk M1 provides.”

David Henry, Senior Vice President of Connected Home Products at NETGEAR, added that it is "delighted" to be working with EE to provide its customers with this new mobile router.

He said this new category of mobile routers is set to be "an essential tool for those that need to provide superfast 4G Wi-Fi to a number of devices".

The NETGEAR Nighthawk M1 comes with 30GB of data on a 30-day plan for £30 per month, along with a £14.999 upfront charge.

Alternatively, consumers can purchase a 24-month 4GEE Max plan for £99.99 upfront, followed by £29 per month.

Data caps will apply to both plans, ensuring customers don't accidentally go over their allowance.