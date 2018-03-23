Virgin Media’s Vivid 350 broadband: Five things you need to know

Virgin Media has launched its fastest ever broadband service.

Its Vivid 350 package offers speeds of up 350Mbps – at peak speed, that makes it the UK’s fastest broadband service.

So what do you need to know before you consider switching? Read on for the full details.

1 It’s extremely fast

At the peak speed of 350Mbps, Vivid 350 is the UK’s fastest broadband offering. That’s quicker than the fastest offerings of BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Plusnet.

Of course, there’s a lot more to consider than just the peak speed, as users won’t achieve it all the time. But still, it’s very impressive.

All the more so when you consider the average UK broadband speed is 44Mbps. That makes Vivid 350’s peak speed almost eight times faster than the national average.

2 Films and games download in the blink of an eye

To put it in perspective let’s look at some real-world use.

A high definition film takes up about 5GB of space. At peak speed, that would download in just over two minutes. On an average broadband connection, it would take 16 minutes.

It’s the same with games. A 25GB console game would take about 10 minutes at peak speed, compared to an hour and 20 minutes on an average connection.

Again, it’s worth stressing that you won’t always hit the peak speed. But even if you get anywhere near it, the connection will be blazingly fast.

3 You might be upgraded for free

Thinking of upgrading? You might not need to.

Virgin Media customers on the firm’s Vivid 300 deal (which was its previous fastest, with speeds of up to 300Mbps) will be upgraded at no extra cost.

Vivid 350 is also available to new customers, so you can switch from your current provider if you fancy a speed boost.

4 It starts at £41 a month

If you want just Vivid 350 broadband on its own, it’ll cost you £41 a month for the first 12 months, then £48 each month thereafter. That’s on a 12-month contract.

Fancy a 30-day rolling contract so you’re not tied in? It’ll set you back £48 a month, plus a £65 upfront fee.

Those wanting to take Vivid 350 and a home phone line will pay £44 a month for 12 months, then £55 a month thereafter. That’s on a 12-month contract. You’ll also have to pay a £20 activation fee.

If you want Vivid 350 and a phone line but on a rolling 30-day contract, so you’re not tied in, it’ll set you back £47 a month for the first 12 months, and then £55 a month. There’s also a £65 upfront fee.

5 It’s available now

Vivid 350 is available now, so don’t delay if you want a speed boost.