Virgin Media hires Usain Bolt to promote "super" broadband speeds

Virgin Media has launched a new advertising campaign starring Usain Bolt to promote its broadband and entertainment offering.

The Switch to Super campaign stars the athletics legend transforming into a superhero, with actor Richard E Grant also featuring as a tailor tasked with finding Bolt the perfect superhero suit.

Virgin Media launched the campaign on Friday June 1st and is running it for eight weeks across multiple platforms, including TV, the press and social media.

Jeff Dodds, Managing Director of Consumer and Mobile at the company, commented: "Our new campaign, with Usain Bolt front and centre, brings to life our super speeds, super entertainment and super value for our customers.”

He added that speed is the "super power at the core of Virgin Media", describing it as "the kryptonite to our competitors" and "what makes our services stand out".

This comes shortly after research by Ofcom revealed that Virgin Media's broadband customers are more likely to recommend their provider to a friend than subscribers with other companies.

Similarly, Virgin Media was found to have the highest customer satisfaction rating, with 83 per cent of broadband customers saying they are happy with the service they receive.