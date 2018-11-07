UK enjoying "healthy, open" broadband market, study finds

The UK's broadband market is in a generally healthy, open position, despite only making it to mid-table in global rankings for both speed and price.

This is according to a new study conducted by Cable.co.uk and BVA BDRC, which found that when it comes to speed, the country has slipped slightly compared to other nations in the last 12 months.

It revealed the UK now ranks just 35th in the world for speed, down from 31st last year. It is also beaten by many of its western European neighbours, coming in at 26th out of 29 in the region.

When it comes to overall cost, the UK is again in the middle of the pack, placing 61st out of 195 in the world, with an average price per month of $39.58 (£30.10). However, this was a slight rise from 65th last year.

Despite what may appear to be fairly average results, the study was positive about the UK's overall broadband market. Dan Howdle, Consumer Telecoms Analyst at Cable.co.uk, said: "With a healthy, open marketplace offering relatively cheap broadband deals to everyone, and so-called 'superfast' speeds available to around 96 per cent of homes, the UK is doing rather well, sitting in the top third of cheapest countries."

Comparing the UK with its European neighbours also sees the country's position improve significantly, as it places fifth among western European countries, with only Italy, France, Germany and Monaco ahead of the UK.

The market is also much better in the UK than across the pond, as the US can only come in 120th in the world for price, with consumers there paying an average of $69.67 a month, making it one of the most expensive developed nations.

The cheapest place to get a broadband deal is Ukraine, where the average monthly cost is just $5, followed by Sri Lanka and Iran. However, all these countries have much lower availability and poorer speeds than more developed nations.

At the other end of the table, spare a thought for broadband consumers in Mauritania, where residential users can expect to pay an average of $768.16 per month, making it the most expensive place in the world to get connected.