BT selected for final stage of Wales superfast broadband rollout

The Welsh government has awarded a contract to BT to deliver superfast broadband to remaining parts of east Wales, bringing fibre to the premises and fibre to the cabinet connectivity to more homes that have until now missed out.

Worth £9.25 million, the publicly-funded project will connect premises from Flintshire and Wrexham in the north to Cardiff in the south and help close the remaining superfast broadband gap in the country, ISPReview.co.uk reports.

Currently, around 95 per cent of properties in Wales are able to receive download speeds of at least 30Mbps, with most of this being delivered via commercial schemes.

For the remainder, the Superfast Cymru scheme, which is partly funded by a public investment of £225 million, has helped bring better coverage to areas that would otherwise have been deemed commercially unviable, because they are too isolated or expensive to reach.

This has helped bring overall coverage of fibre services in the country to some 737,000 premises, while since last year, the Welsh government has been developing plans to address a further 88,000 premises in the final five per cent.