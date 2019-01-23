 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content

Ernest Doku - January 23rd 2019 3:01
Internet use up by a third as households add more devices

The amount of internet data used by consumers in Europe has jumped by a third in the last year, thanks to the addition of more connected devices and higher demand for services such as streaming.

This is according to a new report by OpenVault, which revealed the average European household used 168GB of data in 2018 - a 33.3 per cent increase from the previous year. What's more, the number of 'power users', which consume more than 1TB of data, more than doubled.

OpenVault stated that a significant increase in the number of connected devices in homes was behind much of the rise, along with greater demand for data-heavy services such as video streaming.

The research noted, for example, there was a significant jump in the number of connected devices in use in the week after Christmas 2018 when compared with the week before.

Tony Costa, Executive Vice-President and Chief Technology Officer at OpenVault, said: "Clearly, the substantial increase observed during the holiday season in the number of devices per household contributed to the data consumption usage growth we are seeing."

