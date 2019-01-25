Sky owners discuss plans for more free content, better voice controls

The new owners of Sky have been discussing their plans for the TV and broadband provider in Europe in the coming year, with expanding the company's Now TV brand and improving voice controls set to be high on the agenda.

US media giant Comcast secured control of Sky last year for £30 billion, outbidding Rupert Murdoch's efforts to take full control of the broadcaster. However, since then, it has offered few indications about what its priorities for its new assets would be.

More light was shed on this in a recent call with investors of Comcast, ISPReview.co.uk reports.

In it, Senior Executive Vice-President at Comcast Stephen Burke suggested the company will offer more TV content for free to customers in Europe, using the Now TV platform supported by "light" advertising.

"There’s nothing better than free for consumers, and we have enough product that consumers are currently viewing on other platforms online for free and charged that we think putting it all together in one place, [with] very, very good technology, and then leveraging our relationship with Comcast Cable and Sky [will be successful]", he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Sky Jeremy Darroch said the company is very interested in taking advantage of Comcast's voice platform and incorporating it into the Sky Q platform.

ISPReview.co.uk suggested he was referring particularly to Comcast's AI-powered voice remote control, which is available to consumers in the US and allows users to change the channel, navigate TV listings, search for either specific shows or general types of programming, and set recordings.

Mr Darroch was also positive about the relationship between Sky and its new owners, noting: "We’re only 15 weeks in, but encouragingly, I think we're starting to see some really important, tangible evidence of working together as part of the broader group."