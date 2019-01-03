TalkTalk unveils big savings on fibre broadband throughout January

Broadband supplier TalkTalk has released details of its January sales on home internet connections, which will provide customers with big savings throughout the month.

The firm's Fast Broadband deal has been cut from £27 a month to just £20 a month for a 24-month contract, which the firm claims will offer a saving of almost £190 over a similar BT deal across the same period.

For this, users can enjoy unlimited downloads with average speeds of 11Mbps and a guarantee that the company will not increase the cost over the length of the contract. There is also no activation fee to pay, although there is a one-off delivery charge of £9.95 for the free Super Router.

For those that require a faster connection in order to stream movies, browse online, upload photos and game all at the same time, TalkTalk has also dropped the cost of its Faster Fibre Broadband package by £10 a month.

This deal now costs just £23.50 a month for a 24-month contract, again with a guarantee of no mid-contract price increases and a one-off equipment delivery charge of £9.95.

As well as completely unlimited usage, this package offers average download speeds of 36Mbps and is covered by Talktalk's Great Connection Guarantee.

This means that if users are not satisfied with the speed of their fibre connection, they are free to leave at any time in the first 30 days of their contract with no exit fees or other penalties.

It also comes with TalkTalk's latest Wi-Fi Hub router as standard, which the company claims offers a wireless signal that cannot be beaten by any other major broadband provider and has been recommended by Good Housekeeping.

Both of these deals are available now and end on February 7th.