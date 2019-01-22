Virgin Media adds free Samsung smartwatch to broadband and TV deals

A new flash sale from Virgin Media will offer customers a free Samsung Galaxy Gear Sport smartwatch with selected TV and broadband packages for a limited time only.

Until midnight tomorrow (January 23rd), the provider is offering the gadget - worth £179 - with its Full House Sports and VIP packages.

Customers who don't wish to receive the device won't miss out either, as they can also opt for £150 bill credit as an alternative.

The Samsung Galaxy Gear Sport helps people get motivated and lead a more healthy and active life, with a whole host of fitness and diet features, including a calorie tracker and more than 60 workouts.

You can also soundtrack your exercise with Spotify integration and pay for that post-workout energy drink thanks to contactless Samsung Pay integration.

Then, when you've tired yourself out, you can relax on the sofa and enjoy a huge range of TV services.

Virgin's Full House Sports package features over 240 channels, including the full Sky Sports package in high-definition and BT Sports in 4K, so you can see how the professionals do it.

This costs £77 a month for a 12-month contract, after which the price will increase to £104 a month. For this, you also get unlimited broadband at an average speed of 213Mbps, free weekend calls to UK landlines, Virgin Mobiles and 0870 numbers, and Virgin's high-speed Hub 2 router.

Alternatively, the VIP package is Virgin's top of the line offer, and includes all the sports and entertainment channels included in the above deal, as well as the full range of Sky Cinema options, totalling more than 260 channels.

You also get two V6 boxes to watch anywhere in your home, average broadband download speeds of 362Mbps, and free anytime calls to UK landlines and mobiles, plus 0845 and 0870 numbers.

This costs £89 a month for the first 12 months, before rising to £129 a month. Both deals also come with a one-off setup fee of £25